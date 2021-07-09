The Bachelorette fans speak out over what they believe is favoritism toward Greg Grippo

Greg Grippo has won the heart of Katie Thurston and fans of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette fans have taken to social media to speak out about what they believe is favoritism toward contestant Greg Grippo.

The show’s Instagram page appears to lean heavily toward sharing images of the handsome reality show contestant, who has won the admiration of series lead Katie Thurston and The Bachelorette fans with his good-guy attitude and kind manner.

In a new share, the series posted a series of images of men in suits. Many of these featured Greg as he posed with his co-stars during the taping of Season 17 at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa in New Mexico.

Greg has become a frontrunner for Katie’s heart after winning her first impression rose this season. While the first impression rose isn’t always an indicator of who wins, it does mean The Bachelorette lead sees a lot of love potential…and Katie along with much of Bachelor Nation believe Greg to be final four material.

In his ABC bio, Greg was revealed to be a family man. It said he loves spending time with his nieces and nephews and wants a big clan of his own. He also wants someone with whom he can find genuine love and travel the world.

The Bachelorette post that started the fan fury

The post that started fury among The Bachelorette fans was innocuous. A series of images of the handsome remaining suitors for Katie’s heart, in suits!

Fans took to the comments section of the share to post their grievances about how much favoritism Greg has been shown this season over the other contestants.

“I am convinced that this is just a Greg fan account,” said one follower of the official Bachelorette Instagram.

One Bachelorette viewer claimed the show account has turned into a fan account for Greg Grippo. Pic credit: @bacheloretteabc/Instagram

A fan responded to that comment by stating, “well the person who does the content for this account def is, but who could blame them.”

In messages seen below, there seemed to be a mix of those who stan Greg Grippo and others who question the show’s reasoning behind adding so much Greg content to their Instagram page.

“Greg Grippo enuff said,” wrote one fan who followed their remark with a heart eyes emoji.

“Greg in suits,” penned a third Instagram fan.

A fourth follower asked “Is this the bachelorette page or greg’s page?”

The Bachelorette Katie Thurston appears to agree with the majority

Bachelorette star Katie Thurston appears to agree with the majority of users who are taken by Greg’s sweet persona.

During week 4 of the competition, Katie revealed she was starting to fall in love with Greg.

“You’re just being you, which is impressing me. You’re not putting on an act,” Katie told Greg. “I know you’ve shared a lot with me, and I feel like even that made us a lot closer. I think I have to seek this out to the very end, and if it’s something you and I can get through together, that says a lot.”

She continued, “I’m starting to fall for you. Whatever that means at the end of this, we don’t know yet. That’s what we’re exploring.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.