Katie Thurston endorses LGTBQ The Bachelor hosted by Lance Bass

Katie Thurston is on board for an LGTBQ season of The Bachelor with Lance Bass at the helm as host. Pic credit: ABC/ ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The most recent The Bachelorette lead Katie Thurston has officially voiced support for an LGTBQ season of The Bachelor with Lance Bass as the show’s host.

Lance Bass has voiced multiple times that he’d want to be the host of The Bachelor franchise — whether it be a typical heterosexual season or an LGTBQ season.

When NBC shared an article expressing Lance’s interest in a special LGBTQ season, she told the world she’d be on board.

Katie reshared NBC’s headline which read, “Lance Bass wants to host a season of ‘The Bachelor’ with LGBTQ contestants.”

Katie added, “Ok now this would be amazing,” with a crossed-fingers emoji.

Pic credit: @katiethurston/Twitter

Lance Bass campaigns to be the next Bachelor host

Lance Bass has been adamantly campaigning to become the next host of The Bachelor franchise after Chris Harrison parted ways from his hosting gig.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lance spoke with ET to argue his case.

He referenced that he already has a fanbase from his days with NSYNC.

“They need a gay guy hosting, and especially a guy that all the girls, they knew me when they were five years old,” he stated.

He also thought he is a smart choice for the network.

He added, “I’m a safe choice, a very safe choice. That would be a dream job. My dream job is hosting a show — Wheel of Fortune, Big Brother or Bachelor in Paradise. So, it would be a huge bucket list item. Hopefully, I do [Bachelor Nation] right.”

In a separate interview, he expressed interest in taking on a new division within The Bachelor Franchise.

He told Variety that he would love to host an LGBTQ version of The Bachelor.

“If you want the most dramatic season ever, do an LGBT version,” Lance expressed. “I think maybe it’s the time for The Bachelor to do a gay Bachelor. I think that would be so much fun. And I definitely know a host if you need it.”

Lance Bass was a guest host on Bachelor in Paradise

Lance Bass was one of the four celebrity guest hosts to fill in for Chris Harrison on Bachelor in Paradise.

The other three guest hosts include David Spade, Tituss Burgess and Lil Jon.

David Spade and Lance Bass are the only two who have had their episodes aired.

Viewers fell in love with David Spade’s sarcastic and comedic take on the role and even said he did better than Chris Harrison.

Viewers also seem to have really enjoyed Lance’s supportive and confident take as a host.

Bachelor Nation will have to wait and see how the other guest hosts do and if Lance Bass will get a shot at hosting another Bachelor franchise spinoff.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.