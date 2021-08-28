Lance Bass admits he would love to replace Chris Harrison as The Bachelor host

Lance Bass says hosting the Bachelor franchise would a “dream job” and explains why he would be a “safe choice.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The Bachelor franchise is still searching to replace Chris Harrison as its host, and it appears that Lance Bass is up for the job.

Lance is currently one of the celebrity guest hosts on Bachelor in Paradise.

Comedian David Spade hosted the first two episodes of the show. Lance hosted Episode 3 and will likely be back for more in the coming week.

Lance recognizes that he would have “big shoes to fill” but ultimately admits that he would love stepping into the role.

However, he admits that he knows fan reception has plenty to do with it.

“They’ve not asked me [to be the permanent host], and of course that’s going to depend on Bachelor Nation out there,” Lance said on the Here for the Right Reasons podcast. “I’m a part of Bachelor Nation, so I understand how volatile we can get. We’re very opinionated. If they like me, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I mean, yes, of course, it would be a dream come true to be able to host a show like that.”

So far, fans are enjoying the celebrity guest hosts. Some viewers have stated they prefer David Spade over Chris and seem to feel the same way about Lance too.

Lance shares why he thinks he’s an ideal and ‘safe’ candidate for hosting The Bachelor

Lance thinks he is a good choice for hosting The Bachelor and explained why on the podcast.

“They need a gay guy hosting, and especially a guy that all the girls, they knew me when they were 5 years old,’ Lance said in reference to his boy band career in NSYNC.

He added, “I’m a safe choice, a very safe choice. That would be a dream job. My dream job is hosting a show — Wheel of Fortune, Big Brother or Bachelor in Paradise. So, it would be a huge bucket list item…. Hopefully, I do [Bachelor Nation] right.”

While Pat Sajek and Julie Chen seem to be holding down the hosting roles of Wheel of Fortune and Big Brother respectively, Lance certainly has a shot at being the Bachelor host after Chris Harrison stepped down following the franchise’s racism controversy.

Lance Bass has hot takes on the current season of Bachelor in Paradise

In addition to thinking he’d be a good candidate to host the Bachelor franchise, Lance has already given some hot takes as the current season of Bachelor in Paradise airs.

The role of the next Bachelor lead still hasn’t been announced, and like Nick Viall, Lance thinks that Joe Amabile, aka Grocery store Joe, would be great as the next Bachelor lead.

Additionally, Lance threw some shade towards Connor Brennan.

Lance stated that he felt Connor was on the show to boost his music career since the Bachelorette star was very concerned about whether his songs made it on air.

Connor has since responded that he simply sings on the show to spread joy.

It’s clear that Lance knows plenty about the Bachelor world so stepping in as the host in place of Chris would be an easy transition for Lance.

For now, Bachelor Nation can watch Lance on Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC.