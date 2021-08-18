Nick Viall thinks Joe Amabile might be the next Bachelor lead after his emotional edit on the Bachelor in Paradise premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Bachelor Nation star Nick Viall shared why he thinks Joe Amabile, aka Grocery Store Joe, is a strong contender to become the next Bachelor lead.

Joe is on the current season of Bachelor in Paradise after breaking it off with his Season 5 fiancee, Kendall Long.

Nick Viall is a Bachelor Nation veteran and after four seasons on the show, he knows that the producers have a lot of influence when it comes to audience perception.

He knows that producers edit some people to look like villains and comic relief while others are edited to be fan-favorites and even potential candidates for lead roles on The Bachelor and Bachelorette.

During an episode of his YouTube series Bachelor In Paradise Recap, Nick made his prediction.

“Wells [Adams] was on here recapping, and he mentioned that he thought someone could get a Bachelor edit from Paradise,” Nick shared. “I’m almost certain that must be Grocery Store Joe from what we’re seeing in episode 1.”

Nick said he could relate to the emotional turmoil that Joe went through during the Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 premiere.

“I loved Joe this episode. There’s a real honesty and earnestness,” Nick expressed. “You could see him really struggling. I think it’s very relatable. I had feelings like that when I went back on Paradise.”

He also thinks Joe has a charm about him due to “owning his awkwardness.”

Will Grocery Store Joe become the next Bachelor lead?

Nick could be onto something with his prediction that Joe will go from Bachelor in Paradise fan favorite to Bachelor lead.

While uncommon, it has had happened before.

Nick, in fact, had that very Bachelor edit treatment that he thinks Joe is receiving.

Nick Viall initially appeared on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette.

He was runner-up but had a villain reputation due to his methodical tactics and poor reaction to his and Andi’s breakup.

Nick then showed up on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette and ended up being a runner-up once again and still just as unlikable among critics.

Then, he came on Bachelor in Paradise and turned everything around. This led to him being selected as the next Bachelor lead.

Will Grocery Store Joe end up with Serena Pitt?

There is one thing in the way of Joe becoming the next Bachelor and that is his blossoming connection with Serena Pitt.

Joe almost wanted to leave the island until he and Serena hit it off.

After the premiere, Joe and Serena are shaping up to be one of the strongest couples this season.

If the pair ends up leaving Bachelor in Paradise engaged or together, it’s very unlikely that Joe will end up becoming the Bachelor lead.

Curious viewers can take a peek at Monsters and Critics’ spoilers to see the fate of Joe and Serena.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.