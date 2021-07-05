Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: BIP couple spotted together after filming

Grocery Store Joe and his alleged fiancee were spotted together after Bachelor in Paradise filming wrapped. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise has wrapped filming, and two of its stars may have given away their relationship.

Bachelorette and previous Bachelor in Paradise star Grocery Store Joe, formally known as Joe Amabile, and Bachelor star Serena Pitt were spotted cuddling up with each other outside of Paradise.

Reality TV blogger Reality Steve broke the news along with evidence.

He tweeted, “(BIP SPOILER CONFIRMATION): Grocery Joe & Serena Pitt today at a rooftop pool in Chicago…”

Previous spoilers have indicated that the pair left the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise engaged.

It seems that life outside of Paradise is going just as well for Joe and Serena.

Reality Steve revealed that Serena and Joe are one of the three couples that left Bachelor in Paradise together.

He tweeted, “(BIP SPOILER UPDATE): Grocery Joe and Serena Pitt did, in fact, get engaged at the end. So all 3 final couples this season got engaged, equaling season 3 and season 6 having three engagements.”

Pic credit: @RealitySteve/Instagram

Grocery Joe and Serena’s history in Bachelor Nation

Grocery Joe and Serena are both notable figures in Bachelor Nation.

Serena was on viewers’ screens more recently as a part of Matt James’s season of The Bachelor.

She ended up making it all the way to hometown dates. However, she wasn’t sure if she was ready for engagement and left the show.

Regardless, she became a fan favorite for her ability to keep it real.

Grocery Joe first competed on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. Even though he was eliminated on the first night, fans praised him endlessly on social media.

Fans loved how Grocery Store Joe was such an average, everyday man amid the glitz and glam of The Bachelorette.

Due to viewer acclaim, Joe earned a spot on Bachelor in Paradise. He found love with quirky Kendall Long and the two left Bachelor in Paradise engaged in 2018.

However, they split in January 2020. They ultimately weren’t on the same page about where they wanted to live and couldn’t see their relationship working out because of it.

Kendall Long says she couldn’t watch Joe find love again on Bachelor in Paradise

Kendall recently weighed in on the possibility of joining Bachelor in Paradise after she and Joe broke up.

She implied that she wouldn’t be ready to get back into dating and that it would be especially hard if Joe was there too.

She also shared that it would be just as hard to see him dating again on her TV screen.

“It would be so hard,” Kendall said during an episode of Ben Higgins and Ashely Iaconetti’s podcast Almost Famous. “I would not want to watch him fall in love with someone else. That would suck so much.”

However, it seems that’ll certainly be the case as Joe will not only appear on Bachelor in Paradise but leave engaged according to what we’ve learned about the upcoming season so far.

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC on Monday, August 16 at 8/7c.