Kendall Long ‘would not want to watch’ Joe Amabile fall in love on Bachelor in Paradise

Kendall Long doesn’t think she’d be able to handle watching her ex, Grocery Store Joe, date on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation star Kendall Long confessed that she would struggle if her ex-boyfriend, Joe Amabile, endearingly dubbed Grocery Store Joe by Bachelor Nation, appeared on Bachelor in Paradise.

The couple met on the summer spin-off of series and became one of Bachelor Nation’s favorite couples.

It would not only be tough for Kendall because they met on that very series, but she also added that watching him date someone else alone would be tough for her.

“It would be so hard,” Kendall said during an episode of Ben Higgins and Ashely Iaconetti’s podcast Almost Famous. “I would not want to watch him fall in love with someone else. That would suck so much.”

While the breakup ended on relatively good terms and she wants “him to be happy” and find love, she said she couldn’t bear to see it happen “in front of my face.”

Will Kendall be on Bachelor in Paradise?

Kendall then when into hypotheticals about herself and her ex appearing on Bachelor in Paradise.

She said it would be especially difficult for her if they were to both appear on the show.

“I still have a tremendous amount of love for him,” she confessed, adding “it would be really difficult.”

She then admitted she probably wouldn’t be able to take her focus off of him and move on if they were both there.

“I would just be signing up for another heartbreak,” she added.

As for showing up without Joe being there, Kendall isn’t sure she’s ready for that either.

“I’m not sure,” she stated on whether she’d want to join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise. “I want someone else to experience falling in love that way.”

However, she didn’t outright deny that she wouldn’t go on the show, so maybe she’ll be a part of this upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise after all.

Why Kendall and Joe broke up

Location, location, location. Ultimately, the breakup came down to where the couple wanted to settle down.

They both wanted to live in different states, and ultimately, it became an “ultimatum” for the couple.

“Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles. Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day,” the couple said in a joint statement to BachelorNation.com.

Kendall told ET a couple of months later that the breakup came as a “surprise” to her and that she still had feelings for him, but stood by her decision to stay in LA.

Since they are both single, as Kendall speculated, both could appear on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC on Monday, August 16 at 8/7c.