Kendall Long opens up about her thoughts on returning to Bachelor In Paradise

Bachelor In Paradise star Kendall Long is speaking out about her experiences in finding love on the show.

Kendall, who originally appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr’s season of The Bachelor, was hopeful she would find love on Bachelor In Paradise.

And she did. She found love with grocery store owner Joe Amabile.

The two dated for months as she supported him on his short stint on Dancing With The Stars.

However, the two broke up in January of this year because he wanted to relocate to Chicago, where his grocery store was.

Kendall Long reveals she would go back on Bachelor In Paradise

Even though her paradise romance didn’t last, Kendall reveals she could explore another summer in Mexico if it means finding love.

With that said, she doesn’t count on The Bachelor franchise to find love. She’s actively searching herself too.

“I try to live as if I’m not depending on the Bachelor world to find my future husband because then I’m just holding off my love life,” she told US Weekly.

“But I had nothing but amazing experiences. It worked for me. And if it could work for me once, maybe it could work for me twice.”

That’s when she concluded that she is indeed single and she’s still dating.

“I’m not trying to put all my eggs in the Bachelor basket. I’m still dating. I’m still single.”

In other words, she and Joe have not worked out their issues, and it doesn’t appear they are giving it a second shot.

Kendall Long doesn’t regret meeting Joe Amabile

Even though they aren’t together now, Kendall doesn’t regret going on Bachelor In Paradise, where she met Joe.

The two met on Bachelor In Paradise in 2018. They moved to Los Angeles, where they were starting a life together. But Joe really wanted to live in Chicago, and Kendall didn’t see herself moving to the city.

They confirmed they broke up in January 2020 after Joe wanted to move back — with or without Kendall.

After her split with Joe, Kendall revealed she was struggling after their split. She had been thinking about marriage and kids with Joe. She asked that fans give her some time and respect, as she was planning a future with Joe.

After their split, the two remained friends. During the quarantine, they enjoyed virtual sushi together and shared the experience online with fans.

Whoever wants to date Kendall needs to understand that Joe continues to be a great friend.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.