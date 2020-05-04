Joe Amabile and Kendall Long share sushi in virtual dinner during quarantine: Are they giving it a second shot?

Joe Amabile and Kendall Long found love on Bachelor In Paradise two years ago.

They continued their romance at home, even though Joe didn’t follow the rules about getting engaged. Instead, they enjoyed their relationship at their own pace, rekindling things outside of ABC’s hit summer show.

While staying somewhat out of the spotlight after his Dancing With The Stars stint, Joe and Kendall suddenly shared the news that they were breaking up.

The news came earlier this year in January as both Joe and Kendall shared that they were amicably ending their romance.

Distance supposedly played a big role.

Joe Amabile and Kendall Long both shared photos of sushi

But Joe and Kendall are proving that you can still be friends and have virtual dinner with one another despite being ex-partners.

Yesterday, both Joe and Kendall posted photos of them having sushi on Instagram Stories, but Joe would later delete his story.

Kendall wrote in her story that she got delivery. @bachelorteaspill on Instagram questioned whether the two were hanging out again.

While dating, they were living in Los Angeles, but Joe has expressed a desire to move back to Chicago.

In their breakup announcement, they revealed that Joe had planned on moving back to Chicago. This was in January.

If he did move back and is staying in Chicago during quarantine, they could have shared sushi virtually.

And it appears this may have been the case.

That same Instagram account claimed that Joe had sent Kendall money via Venmo for sushi.

Or maybe they are the third Bachelor couple to rekindle a romance during the quarantine. If so, they are doing a good job keeping it secret.

Joe Amabile and Kendall Long split earlier this year

When they announced their split, they revealed that they would continue their friendship. Joe, who loves Chicago, wanted to move back, but Kendall wanted to stay in her hometown.

In February, she celebrated Valentine’s Day as a Galentine’s Day without Joe.

While they haven’t shared much about the split, Kendall did comment on a social post about their relationship last month.

Kendall revealed that she saw marriage and a future with Joe, hinting that it wasn’t her who decided that the relationship needed to end.

Bachelor In Paradise is currently in hiatus.