Kendall Long reveals she saw marriage and a future with Joe Amabile when asked about their breakup

Kendall Long has kept a low profile since appearing on Bachelor In Paradise in 2018.

At the time, she found love with Joe Amabile, the man known as Grocery Store Joe from The Bachelorette.

On Bachelor In Paradise, Kendall and Joe were among the strongest couples on the show.

At the time, the two broke up while filming the show, but Kendall pursued him after the show, and they reconnected.

The two would start a relationship, but amicably end the relationship earlier this year.

Kendall Long reveals she wanted a future with Joe Amabile

Or at least that’s what we were told.

Based on new Instagram comments, it appears that Kendall actually saw a future with Joe before they broke up.

After someone commented on one of her photos about her not appearing to be into Joe, she left an interesting reply as captured by CommentsByBachelor on Instagram.

“I just don’t think she was that into him…” one person named April wrote on Kendall’s post

Kendall replied, “Let’s not assume my feelings. I loved him enough to see a marriage and a future. A lot is private.”

Her comment makes it seem like she saw a marriage in their future but that her dream was crushed when the relationship crumbled.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kendall and Joe broke up in January of this year. They issued a statement at the time, revealing that it was a mutual decision.

“We have decided mutually to go our separate ways. Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles,” Kendall and Joe’s mutual statement to Bachelor Nation read.

“Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day.

“We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship.”

Did Joe Amabile abandon Kendall Long?

In March, Kendall revealed that it was an ultimatum that had split them up.

Joe wanted to move back to Chicago, but she didn’t see herself there. She told Entertainment Tonight that the breakup and the ultimatum came as a shock.

Based on her newest Instagram comment, it sounds like she wanted to make it work with Joe even though he only wanted to make it work in Chicago.

Joe Amabile first appeared on The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin. In his introduction, he revealed he worked in a grocery store, making him relatable and cool.

His Chicago personality won over viewers, but Becca sent him home on the first night.

Joe was then picked for Bachelor In Paradise, where he would meet Kendall. Chris Harrison revealed that no one had gotten so much attention from Bachelor Nation after being sent home on night one.

After they continued their romance, he appeared on Dancing With The Stars. Despite not being able to dance, and receiving low scores, fans continued to vote for him.

Bachelor In Paradise is currently on hiatus.