Joe Amabile on Bachelor in Paradise: What you need to know

Joe Amabile, the grocery store owner from Chicago, is the only contestant who was sent home the first night of The Bachelorette. He played such a big part of the Men Tell All special this season and now he’s back on Bachelor in Paradise.

Even though Becca Kufrin didn’t see a connection with Joe on the first night, fans completely fell in love with him. He talked about how he had a grocery store in Chicago and fans thought he was honest with a great personality.

Even though he revealed that his journey on The Bachelorette was bad because he didn’t get past the first night, it sounds like he’s ready to give love another shot. Joe is in Mexico in hopes of finding love with someone, now that Becca has announced that she’s engaged to Garrett.

What do you need to know about him? Well, for one, he doesn’t judge people.

While Jordan Kimball, the male model from Becca’s season, wasn’t exactly a favorite among the men, it sounds like Joe thought he was a great guy. The two actually watched the finale of The Bachelorette together, and it’s possible that filming the show together has brought them closer.

It also sounds like he still runs his grocery store in Chicago. While some people are changed by fame, Joe Amabile appears to be proud of his work. If he finds love in paradise, it sounds like the lucky lady will have to relocate to Chicago to be with him.

Even though Joe and Becca didn’t work out, it sounds like Becca has nothing but respect for him. It seems that he can get along with his ex-girlfriends, so he may not a major source of drama on this season of the show.

Are you rooting for Joe Amabile on Bachelor In Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.