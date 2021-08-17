Chris who? Bachelor in Paradise viewers are loving David Spade as host

Bachelor in Paradise viewers are loving David Spade as a celebrity guest host and many even prefer him over Chris Harrison. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise viewers loved watching David Spade fill in for Chris Harrison as one of the four hosts of the summer spinoff series.

David Spade hosted the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise and was there to greet islanders as they entered.

David created some memorable moments of his own during the Bachelor in Paradise premiere that had fans cracking up.

From struggling to open Kelsey Weir’s bottle of champagne to getting the down-low on islander tongue action from Wells Adams to ranting about the island’s crabs, viewers are loving what David Spade has to offer.

Bachelor in Paradise viewers took to Twitter to express their approval.

One fan admitted they were “shocked” by their impression of Spade.

“Me being shocked & dismayed how much I LOVE @DavidSpade on #BachelorInParadise,” they wrote, along with a gif of one of the other four guest hosts, Tituss Burgess.

Some viewers even voiced that they wanted Spade to become the franchise’s official host.

One user tweeted, “Currently on the phone with production letting them know they need to make David Spade the full-time host of #BachelorInParadise.”

Spade even received praise from Bachelor in Paradise bartender and fan-favorite, Wells Adams.

Bachelor in Paradise fans prefer David Spade over Chris Harrison

Viewers are even going as far as to say that David Spade is a better host for the franchise than Chris Harrison.

One fan account wrote, “David Spade is already 100x more interesting than Chris Harrison ever was”

Another fan appreciated David’s fashion choices as well as his hosting abilities.

“David spade in a fedora is Better than anything Chris Harrison could offer to this season. Just saying,” they commented.

David spade in a fedora is

A third viewer mentioned Spade’s notable role of Kuzco from The Emperor’s New Groove while praising him.

“All I’m saying is David Spade can replace Chris Harrison, but Chris Harrison could never voice Kuzco,” they shared.

Chris Harrison walked away from the Bachelor franchise in June.

He first took a break from the franchise when he got wrapped up in the Bachelor racism controversy.

He defended Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after racially insensitive pictures were found on her Instagram.

Chris vowed he’d return, but the franchise passed on him for The Bachelorette Season 17 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Chris looked into spilling some dirt he had on the franchise and hired a power attorney to look into taking legal action.

Soon after, Chris walked away from the franchise with a $9 million buyout.

How David Spade landed the Bachelor in Paradise hosting gigs

Bachelor producers took a gamble on Spade and while they had faith in him, they didn’t anticipate how much of a success he would be.

Spade revealed that Bachelor executive producer Mike Fleiss reached out to him after seeing his Bachelor live commentary over the years.

Mike wanted Spade to be guest host on Bachelor in Paradise to bring some laughter to the show after a very “serious” year.

Spade initially feared he might not take the show seriously enough to take on the gig, but he vowed to leave making fun of the contestants behind when it came to hosting BIP.

It turns out his efforts paid off and viewers are loving him on Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.