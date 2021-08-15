Wells Adams praises David Spade after working together on Bachelor in Paradise

Wells Adams weighed in on Bachelor in Paradise guest host David Spade. Pic credit: ABC/©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams commended one of the upcoming season’s celebrity guest hosts David Spade.

Spade got his big break on Saturday Night Live where he was a writer and actor for six years. Along with his numerous acting credits, he hosted his own late-night show titled Lights Out With David Spade.

Spade is a renowned comedian, but hosting for reality TV is a completely different ballgame. Especially when it comes to this hosting gig, during which all of the thirstiest Bachelor stars are trying to hook up with each other.

Wells hinted that Spade was slightly out of his comfort zone towards the beginning of filming.

“I think what Bachelor Nation knows of David Spade is that he takes the piss out of the show, which I do that too,” he told People. “I remember I was like, ‘I’m gonna tell you what’s going to be hard is, you can’t make fun of them when they’re in front of you.'”

However, Wells added that David’s knack for comedy and improv kicked in, allowing him to adjust to the environment and create a rapport with everyone on set.

“And so I think it was tough for him in the beginning but then I think that he really became close to a lot of people, which is what always happens to us when we do the show,” Wells continued. “He did such a good job. He’s so quick-witted, always had a good joke.”

Who are the hosts for Bachelor in Paradise?

David Spade joins three other celebrities as rotating guest hosts for Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

The other three hosts include Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, and Lil Jon.

Wells will also contribute to some of the hosting duties. In addition to being the resident bartender, Wells has been given the title “Master of Ceremonies” and will host the rose ceremonies each week.

Additionally, Wells was granted an episode of his own to host.

These hosts are stepping in while the franchise is still in search of a host to replace Chris Harrison.

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe hosted The Bachelorette Season 17 and are back on to host Season 18, but the franchise has indicated that this is just a temporary solution.

What to expect for Bachelor in Paradise Season 7

Bachelor in Paradise is just around the corner, and as always, viewers can anticipate plenty of drama from their favorite Bachelor Nation stars.

Monsters and Critics has already revealed the cast list, and it has some notable names on it.

For the first time in Paradise history, a previous Bachelorette lead, Becca Kufrin, will be on the show looking for love.

Some other veterans include Demi Burnett and Joe Amabile aka Grocery Store Joe.

Recent breakout stars include “Queen” Victoria Larson, Connor “the cat” Brenna, and fan-favorite Abigail Heringer.

Viewers will have to tune in to see which of these stars fall in love with each other (or check out Monsters and Critics’ spoilers here.)

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC on Monday, August 16 at 8/7c on ABC.