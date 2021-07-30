Bachelor In Paradise: First look at the guest hosts this season

The tropical locale of Bachelor in Paradise will set the stage for love this summer. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise will have a different look and feel this season. There will be a rotating series of guest hosts who will step in and helm the series in place of Chris Harrison, who parted ways with the franchise in June of this year.

ABC gave fans a first look at the new hosts’ promotional photographs shared by the show’s official social media page.

Taking over Chris’s role is comedian David Spade, musician and podcast host Lance Bass, producer and rapper Lil Jon, and actor/singer Tituss Burgess.

These four men will helm the episodes along with Wells Adams, who will return as the show’s bartender and, this season, take on a new role as Master of Ceremonies.

All celebrity hosts have one thing in common: they are all huge fans of The Bachelor franchise.

“Y​​a buoy! Welcome our amazing guest hosts to Bachelor in Paradise,” the network captioned a post shared on July 29, as seen below.

BIP Fans reacted to the new pics

Viewers were thrilled to see the diverse hosts’ first photographs taken in the tropical locale where previous contestants featured on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette try their hand at lasting love a second time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bachelor in Paradise (@bachelorinparadise) David donned a white fedora to top off an outfit that consisted of pastel-colored pants and a light-blue collared shirt.

Lance wore a tropical-themed shirt in green and cream-colored tones that was paired with khaki-colored pants. His hair was tipped with a light-blue hue.

Lil Jon modeled a brightly colored button-down floral shirt in pastel colors, paired with white pants. A chic pair of sunglasses covered his eyes.

Tituss rounded out the fashion roundup in a dark blue long-sleeved shirt with a pattered pair of bottoms.

Noticeably missing from this post was Wells Adams, who joked in the post’s comments section, “Did you guys lose my picture?” followed by a crying emoji.

Wells Adams joked about his photograph missing from the roster of hosts for this season of Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @bachelorinparadise/Instagram.

What can viewers expect this season of BIP?

This season of Bachelor in Paradise promises to be as exciting as seasons past, with many fan-favorites making an appearance.

From Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, Conner Brennan, James Bonsall, Tre Cooper, and Aaron Clancy have a second chance at love on the beaches of Mexico.

These men will join fellow contestants Abigail Heringer, Jessenia Cruz, Mari Pepin-Solis, Serena Chew, Serena Pitt, Victoria Larson, Brendan Morais, Ivan Hall, Kenny Braasch, Noah Erb, Karl Smith, Deandra Kanu, Kelsey Weir, Maurissa Gunn, Natasha Parker, Tammy Ly, Tahzjuan Hawkins, Victoria Paul, and Joe Amabile.

Bachelor in Paradise will begin Monday, August 16 at 8/7c on ABC.