Bibiana Julian wishes she had pursued Grocery Store Joe Amabile on Bachelor in Paradise

Bibiana Julian regrets not pursuing Grocery Store Joe during their time on Bachelor in Paradise Season 5. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation star Bibiana Julian admits that she has one regret from her time on Bachelor in Paradise, and it’s that she didn’t try to pursue Joe Amabile, aka Grocery Store Joe.

Bibiana and Joe both appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 5. During their time on the show, Joe instantly clicked with Kendall Long and they left the season engaged.

They broke up in 2020, which is why Joe is ready to find love again in Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Unfortunately, Bibiana didn’t have as much luck on the show and ended up going home in Week 2, which might be why she has regrets about not pursuing Joe.

“My only regret with Paradise, honestly, I was thinking about it today, my first [time on] Paradise, I slept on Grocery Store Joe. I totally slept on him,” Bibiana said on Us Weekly’s podcast Here For the Right Reasons.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 certainly would’ve taken a different course if Bibiana and Joe had gotten together, and that alternate reality certainly would’ve been intriguing to watch.

How does Bibiana feel about Grocery Store Joe returning to Bachelor in Paradise?

Bibiana also shared her reaction to Grocery Store Joe returning for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Bibiana revealed that she wasn’t too surprised to see him return for Season 7. After all, she returned for Season 6 of BIP when Season 5 didn’t work out for her.

She also revealed that she’s still in touch with Joe, and he had mentioned being in talks with casting about returning.

“I talked to him prior, and it was something that, obviously, they were already talking to him about. I’m sure it wasn’t an easy decision for him, like, ‘Do I do this again? Do I not?’” she said. “But you know, he’s back in the mix. He’s on ‘Click Bait.’ He’s single … If things don’t work out with him on Paradise, he would be a Bachelor pick for me too.”

Does Grocery Store Joe find love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7?

Grocery Store Joe is a BIP veteran at this point. He did exceptionally well in his first season, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he found love again.

There are plenty of potential relationships for Joe to explore. He could give it another shot with Becca Kufrin, after being sent home on the first episode of her season of The Bachelorette.

He also may find love with one of the greener women from either Matt James or Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

Monsters and Critics has previously posted spoilers about who Grocery Store Joe ends up with for those who are curious.

Otherwise, viewers will have to wait until Bachelor in Paradise premieres in just a few weeks to see who Joe hits it off with.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.