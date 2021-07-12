Joe Amabile opens up about return to Bachelor in Paradise and how the second time is different

Joe Amabile will appear on the newest season of Bachelor in Paradise after breaking up with Kendall Long. Pic credit: @joeamabile1/Instagram

Joe Amabile has opened up about his second time on Bachelor in Paradise, talking to his Clickbait podcast hosts Tayshia Adams and Natasha Parker. On the July 8 episode, Joe claims the show is a “wild ride” and he “forgot all of what Paradise is about.”

Joe met ex-girlfriend Kendall Long on Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, and the pair dated for more than a year before splitting in January 2020. Apparently, it was a fairly amicable breakup (are those actually possible?) with distance becoming a huge issue for them.

Joe Amabile and Kendall Long broke up due to distance

In December 2020, Joe told his fellow Clickbait hosts about Kendall’s desire to stay in L.A., while Joe preferred to live in his hometown of Chicago. It appears that Joe made one of the most common dating mistakes: assuming the person you’re with will change their mind.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Bachelorette alum claimed Kendall told him that “she would never want to live in Chicago. She just wouldn’t — she loves L.A., she doesn’t want to leave L.A., that’s her thing.” Joe had hoped that Kendall might change her mind about her place of residence, however, that unfortunately didn’t happen.

He told Tayshia and Natasha, “In my head, I thought maybe that would change as time moved on, but she just would never want to live in Chicago.”

In their breakup statement, it was obvious the distance was an issue, with their pair jointly telling Bachelornation.com, “We have decided mutually to go our separate ways. Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles.”

Joe Amabile with Clickbait podcast hosts Tahshia Adams and Natasha Parker. Pid credit: @joeamabile1/Instagram

Kendall Long is also a rumored cast member on BIP this summer

While Joe is a confirmed cast member for the newest season of Bachelor in Paradise, Kendall Long is not on the list. However, Reality Steve has revealed that she will eventually show up to Paradise for another shot at love, right alongside ex-boyfriend Grocery Store Joe.

This will be interesting to watch, considering Kendall expressed the fact that she would not want to see Joe fall in love with someone else in front of her. During the Almost Famous podcast in May of 2021, Kendall said, “I would not want to watch him fall in love with someone else. That would suck so much.”

Joe Amabile and Kendall Long met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2018 before splitting in January 2020. Pic credit: ABC.

Though Kendall claimed she wants him to find love, she said she didn’t want it “right in front of my face.” The Bachelor alum said “it would be really difficult” to watch Joe looking for love with someone else. Sadly, she concluded, “I would just be signing up for another heartbreak,”

If Reality Steve is correct and Kendall shows up on the beach in Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise it will definitely be a bumpy ride.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Monday, August 16 on ABC.