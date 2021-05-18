7 of our favorite Bachelor in Paradise couples

Over the years, Bachelor Nation has fallen in love with some of our favorite couples from Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: Instagram.

On every season of Bachelor in Paradise viewers want to see drama, Ashley Iaconetti’s tears, burritos and margaritas, and men in those weird Hawaiian patterned button-down shirts.

But, what we most look forward to is that one couple you just can’t get enough of. They usually couple up within the first day and stick together like duct tape on a loose car mirror. Nobody coming down those famous stairs in Mexico will tempt them away, they cuddle on hammocks and dole out advice like they’ve been married 50 years and know what it takes to make a relationship work.

Viewers wait until the finale, anxious as if their only hope of not remaining single for the next 20 years depends on whether or not their favorite Bachelor in Paradise couple gets engaged.

Bachelor in Paradise finales tend to be a little awkward and cringe worthy. Multiple couples must meet on the beach after fighting their way through mountains of sand and decide if they’ll get engaged or not.

And, somehow, the engagements give viewers more secondhand embarrassment then the breakups.

Despite all this, there are those unicorns who manage to make it work and go on to come one of our favorite Bachelor in Paradise couples.

1. Caelynn Miller Keyes and Dean Unglert

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert are still going strong after a rocky start on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

Things started out pretty rocky for this pair, individually and as a couple.

During Dean’s first stint on Bachelor in Paradise, he became the resident f**kboy after leading on fan-favorite Kristina Schulman and trying to date Danielle Lombard at the same time (mostly for her physical appearance.)

When Caelynn entered paradise, she was involved in drama with Blake Horstmann, who slept with her and Kristina Schulman within a 24 hour period (ick! Hope he at least showered in between.)

When Caelynn and Dean began dating on Bachelor in Paradise, things looked to be going smoothly. However, Dean got cold feet and left the show on Caelynn’s birthday, no less.

While Caelynn tried to move on by going on a date with Connor Saeli, she wasn’t totally invested in him.

Dean later returned to the beach asking if Caelynn would leave with him and she agreed. After traveling in Dean’s van together for a while, the loved-up pair just bought a house together in Las Vegas.

2. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert have expanded their family very quickly since getting married. Pic credit: @jadelizroper/Instagram.

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert were the old married couple of Bachelor in Paradise pretty much since day one. And, while they didn’t receive much screen time due to their mature, non-dramatic relationship, they are still one of our favorite BIP couples

The pair got engaged on the beach in Mexico after the whirlwind romance that saw them together for just a few weeks. When he proposed to Jade, Tanner said, “What we have is worth so much more than a million roses. I love you Jade, and I want to keep on loving you for the rest of my life.” Sigh.

Since getting married in a televised wedding ceremony in January 2016 (with Chris Harrison officiating, naturally) they have already welcomed three children.

In August 2017, Jade gave birth to daughter Emerson Avery, followed by a son, Brooks Easton, in July 2019 (who was born in a closet of their house btw). And recently, in November 2020, they had another son named Reed Harrison. Apparently, they like a full house!

It appears they might even be open to a fourth baby, though, Jade more than Tanner. In March he told PEOPLE, “I’d say I’m 10 percent open to the idea, whereas I think Jade is a little more 50/50. We’ll see who wins with the tug of war.”

3. Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are still engaged. Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

The Bachelor franchise’s resident influencer couple, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour had quite a rocky start to their stint on Bachelor in Paradise.

While Dylan was clear about his affection for Hannah right from the start, following her around like a lost puppy, she needed a little more convincing.

Blake Horstmann, who took the Bachelor Nation f**kboy crown from Dean Unglert, took a shot with Hannah as well. Hannah had a hard time deciding between the two men, even kissing Blake multiple times in front of Dylan after they found they had a spark between them.

In the end though, Dylan proposed to Hannah on the beach in Mexico and she accepted. They officially moved in together in San Diego at the end of 2020.

4. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon got married recently and are hoping to start a family. Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have such an up and down relationship history it’s enough to give Bachelor Nation whiplash.

The duo met in the summer of 2015 while filming the second season of Bachelor in Paradise. For Ashley, it was love at first sight, but for Jared, things were a slow build.

Ashley and Jared left the show as just friends, and both returned to Bachelor in Paradise in 2016 during season 3. Much to Ashley’s irritation, Jared went on dates and pursued Caila Quinn.

Ashley was devastated, saying, “Caila ruined everything, and she’s a backstabbing whore of a friend!” Wow! That’s some strong language. These two probably won’t be braiding each other’s hair at sleepovers anytime soon.

In 2018, Ashley joined The Bachelor: Winter Games where she struck up a romance with Kevin Wendt, while Jared went to film Bachelor in Paradise: Australia.

That same year it was during a trip to St. Lucia with Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert that Jared finally realized his feelings for Ashley had become romantic. He kissed her at the airport, despite the fact that she was still with Kevin Wendt at the time.

Jared and Ashley returned to the beach in Mexico in June 2018, where he proposed to her (in front of her ex-boyfriend Kevin). In August 2019, the Bachelor alums were finally married.

It just goes to show, romance really can blossom from friendship, at least if one of the pair persists so hard she may drown in her own tears if her love isn’t reciprocated.

5. Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk finally got married after postponing their wedding multiple times due to the pandemic. Pic credit: @ravennicolegates/Instagram.

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk met during season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, as a seemingly unlikely pairing.

Though they didn’t get engaged during the BIP finale, the pair decided to leave as a couple. But, not before they got hot and heavy in the fantasy suite. Raven later told Kaitlyn Bristowe during the Off the Vine podcast that her experience with Adam had been “mind-blowing.”

In May 2019 Raven and Adam got engaged, however, the coronavirus pandemic, unfortunately, pushed back their wedding date multiple times. Finally, they were able to have their dream wedding last month and jetted off to Hawaii afterward.

It’s possible there may be a little one on the way sooner rather than later. Last year, Raven told Us, “I have baby fever, but Adam has extreme baby fever.”

6. Joe Amabile and Kendall Long

Kendall Long and Joe Amabile went their separate ways, and Bachelor Nation is still in mourning. Pic credit: @itskendalllong/@joeamabile1/Instagram.

Of course, we couldn’t talk about our favorite Bachelor in Paradise couples without mentioning Joe Amabile and Kendall Long.

The formerly loved up pair split not long ago and left all of Bachelor Nation mourning, and holding the pieces of our shattered hearts (or just hitting the boxed wine a little harder.)

In January 2020, Kendall and Joe announced their breakup in a statement to Bachelor Nation.com, saying, “Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles.” The statement went on to explain their desire to remain close to family and friends.

Grocery Store Joe and Kendall Long seemed like the perfect couple; a little bit nerdy, and quirky with golden retriever personalities.

After meeting during the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise, Kendall and Joe parted ways, and left separately. However, after filming wrapped Kendall went to visit Joe in Chicago where the pair reunited.

Will they ever get back together? Bachelor Nation hopes so!

7. Carly Waddell and Evan Bass

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass separated recently but are rumored to be trying to salvage their marriage. Pic credit: @carlywad/Instagram.

If the definition of “unlikely couple” was in the dictionary, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass would see their picture next to it.

Carly first appeaeared on the second season of Bachelor in Paradise where she had her heart unceremoniously stomped on by Kirk DeWindt during the BIP finale despite their seemingly solid relationship. Carly was “blindsided” and it looked as if she was done with love for good.

Despite her heartbreak, she returned to the same beach in Mexico only to be pursued by a guy who specializes in erectile dysfunction. Yep, sounds like dating these days. Carly rejected Evan, bristling at just the thought of him, yet she still gave him a chance and they went on a date.

Of course, we all (unfortunately) that disgusting kiss with the hottest pepper in the world; the tongue, the lips, the string of spit connecting them when they parted, it was just awful.

Somehow though, Evan won Carly over and they even got married and had two children together. However, they separated in November 2020, and in a Youtube video a couple months later, Carly claimed they “tried for a really long time to make it work.”