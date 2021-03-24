Dean Unglert says Caelynn Miller-Keyes gives him ‘unconditional love’ and he accepts it

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert have been going strong for well over a year now. Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram.

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes may have had a rocky start on Bachelor in Paradise, but it appears this pair is still going strong.

While many (actually most) Bachelor couples split up before that final rose has started to die, Dean and Caelynn have surprised everyone with their relationship status.

Dean recently opened up to Jared Haibon on their podcast, aptly named, Help! I Suck at Dating, explaining what it is he loves so much about her. Jared asked him what it was about Caelynn that brought his walls down.

Dean shares details of his relationship with Caelynn

Dean, clearly enamored with his Bachelor in Paradise co-star, said, “I can be my dirtiest, grungiest self — doesn’t matter. She still loves me and accepts me and appreciates me for being that. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Dean went on to talk about about unconditional love, claiming that he thought he had it before, but was never able to fully receive it “until just recently.”

He opened up about telling Caelynn some pretty harsh truths about himself, claiming he told her, “Hey listen, I just want to let you know these are my faults, these are my flaws. I like to be alone, sometimes I need to get away…I want you to see these sides of me.” Though, he made sure to say how encouraging and supportive Caelynn has always been of those traits.

Dean was actually being quite literal when he said “dirtiest, grungiest self” as the loved-up pair lived together in a van for quite some time. After his time on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, Dean began living in a van for a while to travel around the U.S.

After meeting Caelynn on Bachelor in Paradise, Dean must have felt serious about her, because he asked her to come to live with him in his van. They even filmed a cute video together in which they gave Bachelor Nation a tour of the van, with Dean hilariously claiming Caelynn’s weighted blanket was “for her anxiety from dating a guy who lives in a van.”

The adorable pair recently revealed they bought a home together in Las Vegas, so it’s no more van living for them (at least Caelynn can wash her hair every day now right?)

Their relationship hasn’t always been perfect

Dean and Caelynn got together in 2019 on Bachelor in Paradise, however, they went through a rocky split before choosing to leave together. Dean broke up with Caelynn, and left Mexico early, absolutely breaking her heart (on her birthday!) He explained to her that he thought she “deserved someone better” than him.

However, Dean came back to Paradise (without his mustache) and asked Caelynn for another chance. She was forced to choose between him and Connor, clearly choosing Dean in the end. It was obviously a good choice though, because Dean and Caelynn are still going strong.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.