BIP couple Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert buy a shared home in Las Vegas

Bachelor In Paradise stars Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert have some exciting news to share.

The two have remained out of the spotlight for a while as they have settled into life after meeting on the wildly popular reality show.

Two years ago, they both went on Bachelor In Paradise with the goal of finding love and despite having some hurdles in the beginning, Dean came back to Caelynn.

He left the beach but decided that he made a mistake. Caelynn decided to leave with him and they moved into his van for a bit as they travelled.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes announces exciting news

Over the past two years, the two have travelled while keeping their relationship out of the spotlight.

Now, Caelynn is revealing that she and Dean have purchased their home in Las Vegas. She shared the news online and @bachelornation.scoop shared a big congratulations directed at the couple.

Caelynn shared the news on her YouTube Channel and opened up about their plans. They chose Vegas because she would be closer to her family.

The couple recently moved into a new place, but it is a temporary place while their home is being built in Vegas. They will be picking out their own countertops, cabinets, and more this week for the home.

She did share that it would take some time before the home is ready, but she didn’t give a timeline or a moving date for the couple.

In her video, she revealed that the couple joined a country club and Dean went to play golf. Caelynn revealed that she never thought she would see the day.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes took a chance on Dean Unglert

Two years ago, Caelynn took a chance on Dean. Dean had dumped Caelynn on Bachelor In Paradise, leaving her heartbroken. He came back just as she was about to establish a new connection with a new arrival and he convinced her that they should give it a shot outside of the show.

She decided to leave the show with him. After leaving Mexico, we reported that they were living in his van and travelling around the country.

When Chris Harrison caught up with the couple in quarantine, they shared an interesting update. The two had decided to live as a common-law couple. They were not getting married, but Dean still got Caelynn a ring, as she is his person.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.