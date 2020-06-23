Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes share interesting update about their relationship status

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes gave Bachelor Nation an update on their relationship on last night’s episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

Of course, Dean and Catelynn have nothing to do with Ben Higgins’ season, but the recap show is also catching up with other Bachelor Nation members.

During the conversation, Chris Harrison pointed out that he noticed a ring on Dean’s finger.

It didn’t take long for Dean to hold up his hand and show the world his ring.

Caelynn also held up her hand, showing that she also wore a ring to signal their dedication to one another. It was a simple ring.

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are now wearing rings

Of course, Chris asked the couple if they had gotten married.

Dean explained that while they had not gotten married, they did wear rings to represent their relationship. He called their relationship a domestic partnership.

As he pointed out, he had no interest in getting the government involved, but for all intents and purposes, they were committed to one another.

Dean also joked that should he ever change his mind and get the government involved, Chris Harrison would be the one to officiate their wedding.

While fans may think that Dean is skipping out on a proposal and a wedding, he was clear in his dedication to Caelynn. He’s committed to her and he’s in it for life with her, whatever they may go through. They don’t need a wedding with a pastor to know that they are made for each other.

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes recap their year together

After they left Bachelor In Paradise, fans wondered if Caelynn was going to live in Dean’s van and travel around the country.

And while Dean and Caelynn did, in fact, travel around the country, they have found a place to call home.

They shared no plans in regards to future travels, work, and having kids.

Caelynn recently spoke out about her time on The Bachelor, including when producers led her to believe that she was the next Bachelorette. However, Hannah Brown was ultimately picked, causing her to feel led on and betrayed by producers.

It ultimately worked out, as Caelynn would go to Mexico to film Bachelor In Paradise where she would meet Dean.

