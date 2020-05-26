Caelynn Miller-Keyes was hurt when Hannah Brown was The Bachelorette, says she was led on by producers

Caelynn Miller-Keyes is making her disappointment about not being made The Bachelorette known.

Caelynn made it further on The Bachelor than eventual Bachelorette Hannah Brown did. Caelynn captured Colton Underwood’s attention more than Hannah and ended up staying on the show longer.

Based on previous contestants, that would increase her chances of becoming The Bachelorette. However, that wasn’t the case for Caelynn.

Instead, she was chosen for Bachelor In Paradise. Producers chose to go with Hannah B, which came as a surprise to fans because Hannah left much earlier in the season than Caelynn.

Now, over a year later, Caelynn is speaking out about her feelings on being overlooked for The Bachelorette.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes says she felt led on by ABC producers

Caelynn recently shared that she thought that she was in the running to become The Bachelorette and felt completely blindsided when Hannah was chosen.

She discussed the issue on iHeartRadio’s Almost Famous podcast with Ben Higgins and Ashley I.

“I remember getting the call that it wasn’t me for Bachelorette and I was like, ‘Dang! That kind of sucks.’ And then I found out it was [Hannah] at Women Tell All. It hurt. It definitely hurt,” she explained.

Caelynn revealed that producers had led her to believe that she would have the chance to find love on the show.

“It stung and I was upset and I was kind of led to believe that it was mine and then suddenly it wasn’t. It was Hannah’s. Looking back on previous seasons, it’s always been in the top four and then to branch out and to pick Hannah, it just hurt,” she points out.

She also hinted that she has many more thoughts about the whole situation, but never provided additional details about it.

“I felt like I was….I just have so many thoughts on the issues,” she said.

Caelynn is still dating Dean Unglert

After The Bachelor, Caelynn went on Bachelor In Paradise, where she met Dean Unglert. Although the two clicked, he decided the relationship wasn’t for him.

However, just as Caelynn started something new with a new arrival, Dean came back and asked her to leave the show with him. The two have been a couple ever since.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAHIQ0rplOr/

When Caelynn and Dean met, Dean was living in his van as he drove around the country. At the time, she didn’t think that was a lifestyle for her, but she has been spotted in Dean’s van several times since then.

The two didn’t leave Bachelor In Paradise engaged, but marriage may be in the cards for them in the future.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.