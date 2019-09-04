Are Dean and Caelynn engaged? Bachelor In Paradise stars leak updates [Spoilers]

During last night’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise, Caelynn Miller-Keyes was finally starting to move on from Dean’s betrayal. He broke up with her on her birthday and left her stranded in paradise with no other options. But as soon as Connor Saeli joined the show, Caelynn started moving towards a relationship with him.

And just as things started to heat up with Connor, Dean came back on the show and he wanted to get Caelynn back. The episode ended with a cliffhanger, as Caelynn didn’t give her answer to Dean. However, we know what happens and if you don’t want to know what happens, stop reading now.

Bachelor In Paradise spoilers — Are Dean and Caelynn back together?

As the episode wrapped, Dean asked her to leave paradise with him right now. As it turns out, Caelynn does leave paradise with him and the two try a relationship. Reality Steve reported in his spoilers for the season that Dean and Caelynn did travel together after leaving the show.

The two were spotted around Europe together. Both of them posted photos of Instagram in the same locations, but never together.

(SPOILER): Those asking if Dean & Caelynn are still seeing each other post BIP? Well, they certainly aren’t hiding it. BIP couples do this every season. They can’t show they’re together by posting pics w/ each other, so they just post from the same exact place at the same time pic.twitter.com/gWMRAwioSI — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 10, 2019

But Reality Steve predicts that Dean will move on from Caelynn sooner rather than later with someone new, as this is the reputation that Dean has. But if the two are still going strong now, it’s possible that Dean has finally found the woman who will make him settle down.

Even though Caelynn had constantly said she was looking for a good Christian boy, it seems that Dean’s charm and his bad-boy reputation was enough to convince Caelynn to leave Connor behind, the safer pick of the two. It’s currently unknown what they are doing now, but they may share an update during the upcoming reunion special.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.