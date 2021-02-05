9 of the most memorable moments in Bachelor in Paradise history

The most memorable moments in Bachelor in Paradise history have kept us on the edge of our seats. Pic credit: ABC.

Bachelor in Paradise is like a really good day at the spa. You’re busy, you say you don’t want it, but in the end, you realize how much you actually needed it.

A bunch of beautiful people hell-bent on finding their soulmate (or becoming Instagram influencers), a hot, sweaty beach, and copious amounts of margaritas. What could go wrong?

The Bachelor and Bachelorette rejects have brought the drama, tears, fights, and a teddy bear assault to Mexico.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Rose ceremonies are a reality show hunger games, and the last one standing is whoever declares they’re “falling in love” first.

Of course, anyone sent packing starts a new podcast, so there are multiple career opportunities within the franchise.

Without further ado, let’s get to the list of most memorable moments in Bachelor in Paradise history. Just know, if one of your favorites is missing, it was not an easy decision to narrow these down.

1. Carly Waddell is blindsided by Kirk DeWindt

Kirk DeWindt breaks up with Carly Waddell during the Bachelor in Paradise finale. Pic credit: ABC.

Before Carly Waddell and Evan Bass engaged in what some call the longest habanero kiss ever, and what others call the most disgusting thing they’ve seen on reality television, Carly dated Kirk DeWindt during Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Things appeared to be going great between the pair, and they even went on a fantasy suite date together. However, during the finale, Kirk got cold feet and “blindsided” Carly, breaking up with her.

The audience was shocked as well, considering Carly and Kirk were the most solid couple on the show, having been together since almost day 1.The worst part of their breakup conversation? When Kirk pulled Carly aside to talk, she jokingly asked if he was breaking up with her. Absolute cringe.

After the show, Carly even wrote a song called Blindsided: A Song for Kirk. This is why reality television will always be popular, you just can’t make this stuff up.

2. Joe Bailey and Samantha Steffen betray Juelia Kinney

Juelia Kinney looks smitten with Joe Bailey after the pair share a kiss on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC.

Pay attention, because this love triangle gets pretty murky. Joe Bailey came on Bachelor in Paradise and pursued Juelia Kinney (keep in mind this is a widowed single mother.)

However, the second Samantha Steffen appeared on the beach, Joe started to ignore Juelia in pursuit of her. Juelia pulled Samantha aside to clue her in to Joe’s disrespectful behavior, but rather than being shocked or even polite, she brushed it off.

Samantha later told the camera, “It’s so silly, like her calling him out for feeling like they had more than what was really there.”

Tanner later revealed he saw text messages from Samantha to Joe, telling him to do whatever it took to stay on the show until she arrived. The pair were later confronted in a bedroom, and a camera secretly recorded their conversation.

It was revealed that Samantha and Joe had been in on the entire thing just to stay on Bachelor in Paradise. Samantha must have really wanted to do sponsored content on Instagram. #famehungry

3. Chad Johnson goes off on everybody

Chad Johnson yelling at Chris Harrison after he was kicked off Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC.

Chad Johnson is everything a reality show producer dreams of; loud, aggressive, dramatic, and childish. While he was known for being the biggest villain in the house during Jojo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, “Bad Chad” was out for more than just ripping Evan Bass’ shirt.

While Chad is known for being verbally abusive and just an all-around hothead to the people around him, Chris Harrison decided enough was enough.

The Bachelor in Paradise host told Glamour that Chad was casting a black cloud over the whole experience for everyone, and decided it was time for him to go. Who knew Chris Harrison had that kind of power?!

When he confronted Chad like a school guidance counselor, he comically said, “You told everybody at this hotel last night to suck a d**k.” Try not to laugh.

In the end, Chad stormed out, gracing us with this iconic line, “F**k you, Chris Harrison!” You know you’re important when someone insults you using your entire name.

4. Ashley Iaconetti cries over Jared Haibon… A lot

Ashley Iaconetti cry count on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC.

It’s 2021, and now we all know that Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are happily married. But, once upon a time, their love story was not so much a fairytale as it was a train wreck.

Poor Ashley was rejected by Jared time and time again, mostly on Bachelor in Paradise, and it makes one wonder why she even gave him the time of day when he finally decided he wanted her!

Back in 2015, during season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, Ashley pursued Jared hard, and though they went on a fantasy suite date together, he decided he didn’t have feelings for her. Cue the waterworks.

The pair remained friends, and both appeared on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. Jared pursued Caila Quinn, much to Ashley’s anger.

Ashley vented her frustration to the Bachelor cameras, calling Caila a “backstabbing w***e.” Perhaps she had seen Mean Girls one too many times?

In total, Ashley could have filled at least a one liter bottle full of tears, and was most likely severely dehydrated during her stints on Bachelor in Paradise.

5. Bachelor in Paradise shuts down

DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios flirt on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC.

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson were no strangers to drama after appearing on their respective seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. So, naturally, they both came down the stairs in Mexico to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

As we’ve all seen, the alcohol flows very quickly on Bachelor franchise shows, leading to embarrassing shenanigans that most contestants are horrified to watch later on.

On Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, production was shut down amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Corinne and DeMario were getting hot and heavy in the pool, and two producers later filed a sexual misconduct claim, feeling Corinne was too drunk to consent.

Warner Bros. shut down production immediately, until an internal investigation was conducted. Producers milked the drama in previews, most likely jumping for joy at “the most dramatic season ever.”



6. Leo Dottavio tries to fight Grocery Store Joe

Leo Dotavvio gives a rude toast about Kendall Long on Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC.

There is nothing better than an almost fight between a guy who looks like a Fabio knockoff and a guy called Grocery Store Joe. Bachelor in Paradise is seriously the gift that keeps on giving for reality show junkies.

Leo Dottavio got in a physical altercation with Joe Amabile and was sent packing as a result. The conflict started when Kendall Long got angry at Leo for kissing Chelsea Roy after she herself had already gone on a date with him.

Fabio, I mean Leo, clearly knew he was going home during the rose ceremony and needed to take out his anger on someone. He threw a drink at Joe, and before storming off , yelled the now-infamous line, “Good luck with grocery store b***h over there!” Too far Leo, too far.

7. Kamil Nicalek dumps Annaliese Puccini

Kamil Nicalek breaks up with Annaliese Puccini in front of everyone on the Bachelor in Paradise reunion show. Pic credit: ABC.

Kamil Nicalek hasn’t exactly become a household name like many of those in Bachelor Nation despite his many efforts, but he will forever be known as the tin man with no heart.

Possibly the inspiration for future televised breakups (we’re looking at you Arie Luyendyk Jr.) Kamil dumped Annaliese Puccini during the Bachelor in Paradise reunion show.

Though they didn’t get engaged during the finale, they did decide to leave Mexico as a couple. During the reunion show, Kamil broke up with Annaliese while they were sitting on the couch together, talking to Chris Harrison.

His robotic demeanor rivaled that of Mark Zuckerberg being grilled before US Congress. Interestingly, Annaliese even claimed she tried to end things two weeks before and he wanted to keep trying. It made for incredibly uncomfortable viewing.

8. Jordan Kimball and Christian Estrada brawl

Christian Estrada sits on a couch with an injured arm on Bachelor in Paradise after fighting with Jordan Kimball. Pic credit: ABC.

After the alleged cheating saga that was the Jenna Cooper/Jordan Kimball romance on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, Jordan returned to the beach in Mexico, hoping for another shot at love.

After assaulting and drowning a teddy bear during his first stint on the show, Jordan just couldn’t stop himself. During season 6, Jordan tried to stick up for his friend Clay Harbor, and wound up destroying a piñata in the process.

The piñata was Christian Estrada’s, and he was not too pleased with Jordan. The two got into a physical altercation on the beach that looked straight out of Gladiator, with producers forced to pull them apart.

The pair were both kicked off the show after producers let them know there is a zero tolerance policy for fighting on Bachelor in Paradise.

9. A Dean Unglert love triangle

Kristina Schulman watches Danielle Lombard and Dean Unglert kiss during the Bachelro in Paradise reunion special. Pic credit: ABC.

Dean Unglert was considered a fan favorite when he appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette. However, he found himself involved in a love triangle during Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise that had him looking like a villain (or at least a major f** boy.)

Dean hit it off with Kristina Schulman right away after arriving in Mexico. However, production was shut down due to the sexual misconduct allegations involving Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.

The pair apparently kept in touch outside the show, and Dean even went to visit Kristina in Kentucky (guess they had their own version of home towns?)

When production picked up and they returned to Mexico, Dean was acting distant toward Kristina. The only thing that could make matters worse? Temptation.

Danielle Lombard, aka D-Lo, (seriously? What’s with that name?) got Dean all hot and bothered, and the pair even had a steamy moment in the pool while Kristina was watching.

In the end, Kristina eliminated herself, leaving in tears. Of course, none of this stopped Dean from keeping in touch with both women after the show.