Bachelor In Paradise: Katie Thurston’s ex-Bachelorette contestants look for love in the summer sun

Bachelor in Paradise will welcome four men that recently exited Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. They have been added to the previously announced cast that will search for love in the sizzling summer sun.

ABC made the announcement on Tuesday after Katie’s most recent rose ceremony.

On the official Bachelor Nation Twitter page, four pictures of these faces familiar to viewers will join the already announced 19 singles. The accompanying caption read, “The beach just got hotter. Excited to reveal new Bachelor Nation faves coming to Bachelor In Paradise.”

Conner Brennan, James Bonsall, Tre Cooper, and Aaron Clancy will now have the chance to play love games on the beaches of Mexico.

Three of these four Season 17 contenders were cut from the competition during Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette after they spoke up against what they felt were the shady actions of Hunter Montgomery, who was also cut from the series. Conner said his goodbyes earlier in the episode after Katie did not feel the necessary physical connection she needed to move forward with their relationship.

These men will join Abigail Heringer, Jessenia Cruz, Mari Pepin-Solis, Serena Chew, Serena Pitt, Victoria Larson, Brendan Morais, Ivan Hall, Kenny Braasch, Noah Erb, Karl Smith, Deandra Kanu, Kelsey Weir, Maurissa Gunn, Natasha Parker, Tammy Ly, Tahzjuan Hawkins, Victoria Paul, and Joe Amabile.

Connor Brennan will try to mend his broken heart in paradise

Katie and Conner had a wonderful connection, finding trust in one another and an easy, comfortable relationship throughout his time on the series.

However, Katie did not feel the chemistry she needed when she and Conner kissed. Therefore she tearfully sent him home.

“It’s hard for me because, I don’t know, I just feel like, with us, I want it to feel like you are someone I could walk away with at the end of this,” she told Conner prior to his exit.

“And it’s like the most heartbreaking thing because I remember how I felt when we first meant … You’ve done nothing wrong in this,” Katie admitted during The Bachelorette’s July 12 episode.

James Bonsall, Tre Cooper, and Aaron Clancy will get a second chance at love

During their time on The Bachelorette, Aaron, Tre, and James felt the need to warn Katie about what they believed to be the suspicious motivations of fellow castmate Hunter, which lost him a chance at earning the rose that would keep him in the competition.

Unfortunately, these tactics did not work in their favor.

After each made a connection with Katie during their season, they were let go as a group during the midway point of the season.

These men will compete against their former castmate and nemesis Karl, who caused friction with the other men earlier in his season. Bachelorette fans will recall that it was Karl who manipulated an already anxious Katie into becoming even more distrusting of her contestants after he warned her there were some men who were not there for the right reasons.

Bachelor in Paradise will begin Monday, August 16 at 8/7c on ABC.