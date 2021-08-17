Here’s how David Spade got the Bachelor in Paradise gig and why he won’t be taking over for Chris Harrison

David Spade reveals how he landed the gig hosting Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Bachelor in Paradise celebrity guest host David Spade has weighed in on his time filming the series and how he got the gig.

David Spade is one of the four rotating guest hosts along with Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess, and Lance Bass.

Spade was the one who kicked off the series as the Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 premiere host.

He brought the laughs as Master of Cocktails, and Ceremonies Wells Adams has teased.

How David Spade landed the role of Bachelor in Paradise host

While the four guest hosts may seem like a random amalgamation of celebrities, David Spade was selected for the role for a particular reason.

In recent times, David avidly watched the Bachelor franchise and provided comedic live commentary during each episode.

He would poke fun at contestants and all the dating drama.

Bachelor executive producer Mike Fleiss latched onto these stories, so David Spade was a no-brainer to him as a celebrity guest host.

David shared with Aspen Times that Mike told him, ”You’re tied into this. We need some humor. It was a very serious year. I think we should lighten it up a bit.“

David admitted that his biggest concern is that he would be “too cavalier” and mean to the contestants due to his sardonic outlook on the franchise.

With that being said, he felt it was important to approach the role in his own way.

“I wanted to do it the way I like it, without turning anything upside down. I wanted to have fun with it,” he said. “I’m not there to make fun of people to their face, that’s rude. I don’t dislike any of these people, I just like to make fun of the show.”

David seemingly got the hang of it as Wells Adams praised his hosting skills.

David shares why he agreed to do Bachelor in Paradise

Spade shared the real reason why he decided to do the show, and it’s not what people expect.

“People think I did the show because there’s 15 girls there,” he joked. “but I stayed 40 minutes away, and I didn’t really interact with them at all.”

He revealed that his favorite part about hosting was that the contestants had no idea he would be there.

“I was a surprise for the contestants anyway,” he continued. “It was fun seeing the reactions of the guys and the girls. They’d come down these stairs, and I’d be standing there, and they’re like, ‘Oh no, not this guy.’”

However, it doesn’t seem like Spade will be a permanent replacement for Chris Harrison.

He has a thriving career in comedy, and that seems to be his priority.

Now viewers can catch his jokes in comedy clubs and on Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.