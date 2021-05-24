Katie Thurston challenges The Bachelorette fans to caption her picture and the responses are hilarious

Katie Thurston is gearing up for the premiere of her season of The Bachelorette by showing off her sense of humor. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston gassed fans up for the upcoming premiere of The Bachelorette using her winning personality and sense of humor.

Katie uploaded a “thurst” trap to her Instagram. In the picture, she smolders at the camera in a lacy, spaghetti strap tank top in front of an ocean backdrop.

“Caption this,” she prompted fan in the caption. “I’ll pin my top 3 favorites.”

Katie’s fans came through with some witty captions

Katie’s prompt got Bachelor Nation’s creative juices flowing, and quite a few fans came up with some hilarious and clever captions.

One fan referenced Katie’s signature vibrator entrance.

“When you know your vibrator will do you better than he could,” one fan wrote.

Katie entered Matt James’s season of The Bachelor with her vibrator in hand and it quickly became “her thing” and she was dubbed the sex-positive Bachelor contestant/Bachelorette lead. Even in her Bachelorette promos, one of them wittily reads, “See what all the buzz is about.”

Speaking of Matt James, another fan used a caption suggestion to shade Matt while showcasing Katie’s redemption story.

“the face you make when matt doesn’t pick you but then you show up on the next season,” another fan quipped.

A third fan went with a classic dating tip that no man or woman could ever go wrong doing.

“When he orders chips and guac for the table,” the fan commented.

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Which captions did Katie choose as her top three?

While Katie got plenty of witty responses, as promised, she chose her three favorite comments and pinned them for fans to see.

Her top choice was another vibrator reference, but perhaps this one may have touched on a personal experience for her– maybe even Matt James’s first cocktail party?

“When you’re at a party but can’t stop thinking about your vibrator,” the winning fan wrote.

The other two pinned comments are classic Bachelorette references to the infamous trop of someone being there for the right/wrong reasons.

“When he thinks he’s getting the rose but you already know he’s here for the wrong reasons,” the first fan commented.

“When he’s actually here for the right reasons,” the second fan wrote.

Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

This fun, unofficial Instagram contest came as Katie’s season of The Bachelorette quickly approaches.

Katie will make her premiere as The Bachelorette in just two weeks. Fans have gotten a chance to meet the men and cast their bets on who they think Katie will end up with.

Katie isn’t the only one making her debut in a new role. Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will also be stepping in as hosts for the franchise in place of Chris Harrison.

This will likely be their one and only season hosting, but regardless, fans are excited to see these three women crush it.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.