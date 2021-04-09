Katie Thurston calls out The Bachelorette boycotters for being on ‘the wrong side of history’

Katie Thurston meets Matt James for the first time on the set of The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katie Thurston is calling out those who plan on boycotting the new season of The Bachelorette for being on “the wrong side of history.”

The show’s current lead spoke directly to fans who refuse to watch the new season of the dating competition series that will not be hosted by Chris Harrison.

The current Bachelorette lead is in New Mexico where her season is being shot.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

In an interview with Good Morning America, Katie spoke of the revamped franchise and called it a “big reset.”

Katie recently appeared in an Instagram promo clip for her season of The Bachelorette where she was seen as she handed out one rose.

This was followed by the gorgeous brunette holding a large red heart upon which the show’s premiere date was written upon.

Love The Bachelor as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Katie stands in support of the franchise’s changes

Katie Thurston and Matt James spend time together during the first episode of The Bachelor Seaosn 25. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katie is standing in support of the changes that have been implemented this season after the racial issues that plagued the 25th season of The Bachelor. These included racially insensitive photos of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell and series host Chris Harrison stepping back after comments he made in an Extra interview with Rachel Lindsay.

Some fans have insisted that they will not watch if Chris does not host.

Katie had this to day about those viewers.

“I think they’re on the wrong side of history. It’s 2021,” she said.

“I support Chris and everything that he’s doing, and I think that this is the best decision. … I really feel like this is the big reset. There have been a ton of uncomfortable conversations, but important conversations,” Katie claimed.

Stepping in to temporarily replace Chris for Katie’s season as hosts are former Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Rachel Lindsay agreed that change is necessary

Rachel Lindsay agrees that change is necessary for The Bachelor franchise, a topic she spoke to Chris Harrison about in an interview where he criticized cancel culture. Pic credit: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Former franchise star Rachel Lindsay will not be involved in any way with the current season of The Bachelorette, even as she continues to push for change within the franchise. Her interview with Chris Harrison forced Bachelor Nation to take a good, hard look at the series after he criticized cancel culture on the heels of Rachael Kirkconnell’s racially insensitive photos.

Her thoughts are in alignment with Katie’s. She believes that change is necessary for the franchise and claimed that even though Chris stepped back from hosting duties, she admitted, “I just don’t think that things have been fixed in the right way.”

“Anybody that’s standing up for change, I don’t understand how you could be a part of this current season, because as we have seen in this current episode, there is still so much work to be done,” Rachel said to People Magazine.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.