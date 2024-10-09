Kathy Hilton shares update on sister Kim Richards following relapse

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton has shared an update on her sister Kim Richards’ reported relapse.

Last month, a worrying report surfaced that Kim was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold and taken to the hospital after an incident between her and their sister, Kyle Richards.

Beyond that, details have been scarce, but Kathy’s update about Kim’s current situation instills hope that she’s getting the help she needs.

Last month, the report claimed that Kim’s family were no longer on speaking terms with her.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Kathy claimed that she and Kim have “never had issues or anything.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“She is going through a tough time, and she’s doing better now,” the 65-year-old added.

Kim was an original cast member on RHOBH alongside Kyle, and the pair have had various ups and downs while showing off their lives to viewers.

Kim’s issues with Kyle have played out on RHOBH

Kim and Kyle’s fraught dynamic played out on-screen, with the sisters getting involved in various arguments that led to many questions about Kim’s sobriety.

The 60-year-old’s time on the show ended when she sought help, but she had various brushes with the law in the following years.

However, she has returned countless times for cameos because Kyle remains the central cast member.

One of Kim’s biggest storylines in recent years involved her bringing Brandi Glanville back on to the show to tell Kyle and Teddi Mellencamp about her alleged hookups with Denise Richards.

With production already wrapping up on RHOBH Season 14, Kim hitting the headlines probably won’t make it onto the show in any capacity. Still, there could be some mention during the reunion, which probably won’t air until Spring 2025.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle will return to RHOBH and be joined by Kathy, who scored a friend of the Housewives role.

Kyle doesn’t have the best track record with her sisters, with them all having falling outs at various points in the show’s run.

Kyle and Kathy are seemingly in a good place

However, it seems that Kyle will be on good terms with Kathy for the foreseeable future since they managed to film an entire season of the reality series without any rumors of arguments leaking.

RHOBH is expected to be the show’s return to form after fans questioned whether it was headed for cancellation last season.

Not much was happening on-screen, but thankfully, we have a cast revamp, including a new full-time cast member named Bozoma Saint John joining the ladies.

Chucky alum Jennifer Tilly has also secured a friend of the Housewives role and has been raving about her time on the show since filming wrapped.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.