RHOBH Season 14 gets glitzy teaser: When does it premiere?

Are you ready to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills work for their diamonds?

Bravo has unveiled a new teaser for RHOBH Season 14.

Instead of showcasing some much-needed footage from the next chapter, we get silhouettes of the cast posing.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Bozoma Saint John are the full-time cast for the season.

They’ll be joined by friends Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly, who have already appeared on the long-running reality series.

“Lights, camera, 90210,” the newest promo teases, which doesn’t give much away aside from new poses for the cast members.

This is also our first look at newcomer Bozoma, who will attempt to break the show’s one-and-done curse as viewers hope she doesn’t become another Diana Jenkins or Annemarie Wiley.

RHOBH Season 14 should be dramatic

Bravo previously shared footage of the show in a trailer that teased upcoming Real Housewives shows.

Dorit and Sutton clashed in that footage when the former said, “This is not real.”

“This is as real as it gets,” Sutton retorted in the video.

The clip also featured Kyle storming away from an event and saying she was “done.”

Kyle has had a lot going on in her personal life, including her highly publicized parting of ways with Mauricio Umansky.

Kyle’s sister, Kathy, teased earlier this week that there would be plenty of drama on RHOBH Season 14 but stressed that it would be all “real.”

She took issue with the sentiments of viewers who believed certain aspects of RHOBH were manufactured.

“There’s a lot of drama, there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of soul, there’s a lot of real reality — not manufactured,” the 65-year-old promised.

“It never is on that show. I have to be honest with you; so many people think it is, but it isn’t.”

Relationships will be tested on RHOBH Season 14

In addition to the drama surrounding Kyle’s relationship, the season will also capture the aftermath of Dorit’s separation from her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley.

Andy Cohen has been vocal about Dorit being activated this season, which could be interesting because there were conflicting reports about whether she was on the chopping block after Season 13.

Her friendship with Kyle imploded, to the surprise of many, because they spent so many years joined at the hip and united against certain cast members.

Bravo has confirmed that RHOBH Season 14 will be on the air before 2024 is over.

If we had to guess, it would touch down sometime in November because a December premiere date is out of the question because there will be holiday hiatuses.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.