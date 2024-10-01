Kathy Hilton promises RHOBH Season 14 will feature ‘a lot of real reality’ and no ‘manufactured’ drama

The Real Housewives universe has been accused of manufacturing drama since its premiere on Bravo almost two decades ago.

It’s typically easy to tell what’s been manufactured and what hasn’t, even if the cast and producers aren’t willing to admit it.

We hope the show can recapture its former glory as we look ahead to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14.

While RHOBH Season 13 wasn’t terrible, it played out like a series going through the motions, thanks to minimal drama.

Yes, aging shows get worse as they progress, but there were so many storylines that amounted to nothing that it’s hard to be optimistic about the future.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kathy Hilton is set to make a dramatic return as a friend of the housewives after one season away.

In a new interview with Extra, the 65-year-old promised that Season 14 was worth the wait and that there would be plenty of surprises for fans.

RHOBH Season 14 will have a lot of drama

“There’s a lot of drama, there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of soul, there’s a lot of real reality — not manufactured,” she vowed.

“It never is on that show. I have to be honest with you; so many people think it is, but it isn’t.”

Kathy also admitted that she enjoys going on the cast trips with the ladies because of what she sees from her castmates.

“When we go on these trips, it’s interesting because I go from room to room, and I go and hang out and sit… I love that, to see how everybody’s doing and what they’re feeling,” she revealed.

“I love it. It’s like I get to be a big fly on the wall. It’s gonna be, I think we’re gonna learn a lot about each and every one.”

Kathy also touched upon the addition of a new full-time cast member, Bozoma Saint John.

“I think we’re going to learn a lot about each and every one and Boz [Bozoma Saint John] our new Housewife is incredible.”

“She’s a superstar, and all the girls really love her. I thought, ‘Wow… she’s a businesswoman, and she really feels so comfortable, and she’s amazing.’ She fits in,” Kathy concluded.

Bozoma Saint John sounds like an upgrade

After back-to-back one-and-done housewives Diana Jenkins and Annemarie Wiley, there’s undoubtedly a lot of pressure on the show to make Bozoma a success.

The good news is there’s been no controversy surrounding the new addition, and filming has wrapped, so maybe she will stand the test of time.

RHOBH Season 13 suffered because the cast was fixated on the same arguments for weeks.

We hate to bring it up, but do you remember esophagus-gate?

Yeah, we wish we didn’t either.

Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley are all returning from last season.

Jennifer Tilly has snagged a friend role on the show after having cameos over the last couple of seasons.

The popular series is set to return to Bravo before the end of the year and will air at the same time as The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, The Real Housewives of Potomac, and The Real Housewives of New York.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.