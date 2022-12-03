Kathryn Dennis praised for ‘natural’ look

Kathryn Dennis is back to a natural look. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis spent time with her children, Kensie and Saint, recently.

The Southern Charm star appears to have gone back to her natural hair color and toned down her makeup for the time she spent with her kids.

She has always been known as the fiery redhead, but she did go blonde for a bit, which shocked Southern Charm viewers who weren’t used to such a drastic change.

Her comment section lit up with praise for her more “natural” look and, of course, how much she and Kensie look like twins.

Kathryn has switched up her look several times throughout Southern Charm’s filming, but it seems less is more regarding her look and fans’ preferences.

With all that’s going on, seeing Kathryn with Kensie was a treat.

Kathryn Dennis shares sweet photo with Kensie

Things have been difficult for Kathryn Dennis during her motherhood journey.

Earlier this year, the Southern Charm star lost custody of her kids. She is fighting to regain custody, but she gets weekend visits with her kids now.

Kathryn shared a photo on Instagram of herself along with Kensie, where they were twinning again.

They both appeared dressed up, likely attending an event or a post-Thanksgiving celebration.

Kensie is Kathryn’s mini, and the mother and daughter appear to enjoy spending time together.

Kathryn has pulled back from sharing too much online, as much of what she shares goes on her Stories versus on her page.

Southern Charm viewers praise Kathryn Dennis’ ‘natural’ look

When Kathryn Dennis shared the photo, the comment section lit up with praise for how good she looked.

One commenter wrote, “Yay for your natural hair! You’re so gorgeous and don’t need all the extra”

Another said, “This is so gorgeous natural skin tone hair makeup really gorgeous you don’t need the other stuff like others ❤️happy holiday hope you and family are doing great”

Many other comments were similar, including the final one, which reads, “I love your natural self you are naturally beautiful and don’t ever need all that extra!! You both are gorgeous god bless.”

Kathryn has something about her that draws people in. She was able to snag Thomas Ravenel during Season 1 of Southern Charm, and while the two were toxic together, if she sets her sights on something or someone, she is usually able to get it.

The redheaded beauty looks better than she has in quite some time, and she is getting well-deserved praise.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.