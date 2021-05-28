Kate Thurston’s men share their idea of a perfect date ahead of The Bachelorette premiere

Katie Thurston’s men have explained their idea of a perfect date ahead of her premiere episode of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles

The men of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette are as diverse as they are interesting.

They all are looking to make a personal connection with the brunette beauty upon meeting her for the first time when the series returns to ABC on June 7, and as Katie gets to know each of the gents, she will also find out more about their personal likes and dislikes.

While the upcoming season will be full of twists and turns for Katie and her potential suitors, one thing is for sure, the guys will find a woman who knows what she wants out of a relationship and will settle for nothing less.

Ahead of the season premiere of the reality dating series, Bachelor Nation spoke to several of the men, where they shared their idea of a perfect date ahead of Katie’s initial meeting.

Katie’s suitors expanded on this exciting opportunity, and the chance to pursue love with the stunning Washington native.

In handwritten notes, contestants Aaron, Quartney, Gabriel, Greg, Hunter, and David introduced themselves as they respond to the following prompt: “My idea of a perfect date is…”

What do The Bachelorette men consider to be the perfect date?

The men of Katie Thurston’s season have varying takes on what makes the perfect date. Pic credit: ABC

Aaron currently works in sales and enjoys being outdoors, surfing, and lifting weights, and he was an NCAA swimmer in college. His biggest fears are rats and saber-toothed tigers. Aaron’s favorite holiday is Halloween because he loves when things get spooky. According to his note, Aaron revealed that a perfect date “doesn’t matter what or where as long as you’re with the right company.”

Quartney claimed his idea of a good time put the his date front and center.

“Taking her shopping for the perfect outfit for the night. Picking her up in a car she’s never been in before. Taking her to a fancy wine tasting and finishing the night with the favorite bottle she likes on a nice patio with a steak and seafood dinner with live music of her favorite type of genre,” he said.

Gabriel, an entrepreneur, said that he wants to be “lost in the moment with the right person, could be anywhere. Due to COVID I have a serious need to travel. Renting a ’70s Italian convertible and exploring towns along Lake Como and trying to find the perfect Negroni,” he claimed.

Greg wrote that he wants to show his affection for a woman with “a lot of wine and a lot of cheese.”

Hunter penned a detailed account of his perfect evening with the perfect woman. “The perfect date has to have a little bit of everything: spontaneous adventure, meaningful dialogue, and romance. A laid-back dinner followed by some people watching, then dessert, then something romantic involving music and stars.”

The Bachelorette returns to ABC beginning Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.