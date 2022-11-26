Kate Chastain defends Captain Sandy Yawn, weighs in on Captain Lee Rosbach Below Deck exit rumors

Kate’s dishing some Below Deck news. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain has jumped to the defense of Captain Sandy Yawn, who has endured a slew of backlash from Below Deck Mediterranean fans over the past couple of years.

Kate has also acknowledged those pesky rumors that her pal Captain Lee Rosbach plans to retire from the OG show after Season 10.

Despite no longer being on Below Deck, Kate remains plugged into the franchise and other Bravo shows too.

Kate’s still consistently asked about Below Deck and various cast members.

As Below Deck Med Season 7 comes to a close and Below Deck Season 10 kicks off, Kate’s dishing some dirt on the two captains of those shows.

During a recent podcast interview, Kate had a lot to say about Captain Lee and Captain Sandy.

Kate Chastain defends Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn amid backlash

There’s no question that Captain Sandy has been under fire from Below Deck Mediterranean fans over the past couple of years following her firing of Hannah Ferrier.

Season 7 of Below Deck Med did help redeem her reputation, and Kate’s here to make sure people know Captain Sandy gets a bad rap.

Kate recently stopped by her friend and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville’s Unfiltered podcast to dish all things Below Deck. When Brandi gave Captain Sandy props, Kate agreed before defending the captain.

“I feel bad because Captain Sandy really gets an unfairly bad rap from a lot of the viewers. She really does, and it’s so unfair because she’s actually truly one of the best captains out of all the franchises,” Kate expressed.

The former chief stew also made it clear that Captain Sandy’s a “bad a**.” Kate also expressed that the captain’s truly a great, genuine person.

Kate Chastain weighs in on Captain Lee Rosbach Below Deck retirement rumors

For months the rumor mill has been buzzing that Captain Lee was getting ready to say goodbye to Below Deck.

Captain Lee has denied these rumors, but health issues playing out on Season 10 of Below Deck have still caused concern he will soon retire. The captain and Kate reunited to help make the milestone season of Below Deck.

However, before that, she spilled the tea to Brandi regarding whether Captain Lee will give up his helm of Below Deck or not.

“He’s always coming back. I mean, Captain Lee will probably be on Below Deck for as long as the show is on,” Kate expressed. “There is a saying that every good captain goes down with the ship, and metaphorically Captain Lee would do that.”

Kate Chastain’s a big fan of Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Lee Rosbach. The former chief stew always tells it like it is, and she’s all about lifting those two captains up.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.