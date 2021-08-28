Kate Chastain and Captain Lee Rosbach dish Below Deck Season 9, weigh in on the show’s Emmy nominations

Kate interviewed her friend Captain to talk all things Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

Kate Chastain and Captain Lee Rosbach have dished Below Deck Season 9 and weighed in on the show’s Emmy nominations.

It has been an exciting ride for Captain Lee and Kate since they became the staple of the hit-yachting show. They remain the best of friends, despite her Below Deck exit following Season 7.

Now, as details regarding Below Deck Season 9 continue to emerge, the two pals got together for a fun chat focused on the new season and the two Primetime Emmy nominations the show received.

Kate Chastain and Captain Lee Rosbach dish Below Deck Season 9

Captain Lee got quite the surprise during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. Kate popped up on the Zoom chat to finish grilling the stud of the sea. The captain was excited to see Kate but also joked she would pay for catching him off guard.

Kate and Captain Lee gushed over new chief stew Heather Chase. He expressed his shock over how young Heather is, considering her incredible work ethic.

“I didn’t expect that level of maturity. I didn’t expect that maturation level to hit until she was older than she actually is. She was more than willing to, as you have proven in the past, just roll with it and get it done without b***hing and pissing and moaning and complaining,” the captain expressed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Like she did in a previous interview, Kate expressed her love of Heather. Kate has even called her the new face of Below Deck.

Captain Lee explained he wasn’t thrilled to miss part of the season, even declaring he felt bad for his friend, Eddie Lucas. The new first officer bared the brunt of the captain being MIA, dealing with the management style of Captain Sean Meagher.

As for what fans can expect from the new season, Captain Lee teases a moment that tops him dealing with drunk Delores during Below Deck Season 8.

“If you thought I was harsh on Delores, let’s rewrite that chapter,” the captain spilled before admitting more than one charter guest gets on his bad side on Season 9.

What did Kate Chastain and Captain Lee say about Below Deck’s Emmy nominations?

Below Deck received its first two Primetime Emmy Award nominations in July after eight seasons and two-spin offs, with two more in the works. It’s an honor for sure, and Captain still can’t believe this is his life.

“To me, I’m just still a captain doing my job, and I get filmed doing it, but then when the TV Academy says, ‘Oh, wait a minute. This is something to be noticed,’ you’re like, what just happened? You realize it’s been eight years,” Captain Lee shared. “Gosh, it’s such a good feeling. It truly is. I don’t know how else to describe it. I am very humbled by it because I don’t think I did anything to deserve this, so it’s just like, OK, let’s not get carried away, guys.”

Kate, too, is thrilled for the show to be recognized with such high honors. She did joke that, of course, it happened after she exited Below Deck.

The captain and former chief stew will both be watching 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19, at 8/7c on CBS to see if Below Deck takes home the statue.

Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain are ready for Below Deck Season 9 and for the show to win a couple of Emmy Awards.

Below Deck Season 9 premieres on Monday, October 25 at 9/8c on Bravo.