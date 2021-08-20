Heather Chase on Below Deck: Meet the new chief stew with Below Deck Med connections

Heather already has friends in the Below Deck family including one fan favorite. Pic credit: Bravo

New chief stew Heather Chase on Below Deck Season 9 has fans buzzing after the new trailer dropped, and her connection to a couple of Below Deck Mediterranean alums has been revealed.

Heather becomes the fourth chief stew to appear on the OG series. Adrienne Gang was kicked off the franchise in Season 1. Fan favorite Kate Chastain took the interior reins from Season 2-7, and Francesca Rubi stepped into the role for Season 8.

The blonde beauty stood out in the Season 9 first look, even catching the eye of returning crew member Eddie Lucas. Heather is in for one wild ride with crazy guests with outlandish demands and, of course, crew drama in the upcoming season.

Heather Chase is Below Deck Season 9 chief stew

According to her Instagram bio, Heather hails from Hawaii. She is driven by passion, dreams, and being kind to others. Heather’s Instagram feed is filled with photos of her travels and love of animals.

Yachting isn’t Heather’s only job. The chief stew is also a certified yoga instructor. Thanks to a press release by Bravo, viewers have learned a little more about what to expect from Heather.

“Chief stew Heather is eager to deliver her guests an unforgettable experience, but when one of her stews becomes severely unmotivated, she must hustle to pick up the slack and maintain her five-star service,” The Daily Dish reported.

The Season 9 trailer features Heather separating M&Ms, watching guests fight, and dealing with crew chaos.

Who are Heather Chase’s Below Deck Mediterranean connections?

Once news broke that Heather was the new chief stew on Below Deck, Alex Radcliffe from Below Deck Med Season 5 revealed they are pals. Alex used Instagram to express his excitement over Heather joining the franchise and gush over their friendship.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4 alum Anastasia Surmava used Instagram Stories to reveal her connection to Heather. Fans know Anastasia and Alex are really good friends, so it makes sense she knows Heather too.

The new season hasn’t even begun yet, but Heather already has quite a following from the Below Deck family on social media.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alums Sydney Zaruba, Ciara Duggan, Paget Berry, and Colin MacRae follow Heather. Below Deck Med stars Katie Flood, Jessica More, Robert Westergaard, and David Pascoe keep track of Heather on social media.

Even former Below Deck chief stews Kate and Adrienne are following Heather on Instagram.

It won’t be long before fans learn more about Below Deck’s Heather Chase from watching her on the hit yachting show. Season 9 premieres this fall!

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.