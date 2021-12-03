Kat Dunn says someone from Big Brother is on The Circle next season

Kathryn Dunn finished in 10th place on Big Brother 21. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 21 cast member Kathryn Dunn says that there is going to be a former houseguest appearing on the new season of The Circle.

The Circle is a reality competition show on Netflix that uses the concept of social media to have cast members compete to be the last person standing.

In the past, The Circle has definitely tapped into other reality shows for contestants, bringing on Chloe Veitch from Too Hot to Handle to appear on Season 2.

It would not be surprising at all if someone from Big Brother were to soon appear on The Circle, especially since it is a show that a lot of former houseguests watch and talk about on social media.

Kat Dunn posts about Big Brother crossing over with The Circle

“Anyways so I know I was wrong on the last one so you’re just gonna have to trust me on this one lol but someone from bb is gonna be on the circle,” Kat posted to her Twitter account.

Previously, Kat had posted that she thought someone from The Bachelor was going to be on Celebrity Big Brother. She now says that she was wrong, but it’s definitely still possible that someone could pop up.

Kat Dunn from BB21 has thoughts on The Circle. Pic credit: @ItsKathrynDunn/Twitter

A short while ago, Celebrity Big Brother rumors did link people from Bachelor Nation to the upcoming Winter 2022 season. So, it’s always possible.

As for who Kat claims is going to make the jump from Big Brother to The Circle, she hasn’t revealed that information yet, so we will just have to stay tuned.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts in February on CBS

The new season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition is going to air as alternative programming to the 2022 Winter Olympics. Big Brother fans and CBS viewers will be able to tune in and watch a new group of celebrities live in the house and compete during a winter season.

The CBB3 TV schedule was also released, showing that we are going to get a lot of episodes during the month of February 2022. One of those episodes is even going to air on Super Bowl Sunday.

We will have to wait a bit longer to learn the names of the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast members, but, hopefully, it ends up being a cast of celebrities packed with people who won’t want to quit the game after being in the Big Brother house for a few days. We have already been through that before.

Celebrity Big Brother debuts February 2 on CBS. The Circle is currently streaming on Netflix.