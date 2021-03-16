Kary Brittingham doesn’t want to believe that Brandi Redmond is leaving RHOD

Kary Brittingham doesn’t want Brandi Redmond to leave RHOD. Pic credit:Bravo

Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond shocked fans with her recent announcement on social media.

She wrote a lengthy post on her Instagram page, seeming to announce her departure from the show.

While the message didn’t outrightly state that she was leaving RHOD the way the Instagram post was crafted led everyone to believe that she was done.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It wouldn’t exactly be a surprise if the Dallas Housewife decided to bid goodbye after five years because 2020 has been very rough on the OG.

As a matter of fact, many people were surprised that she returned for Season 5 after all the drama that went down.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Fans called for the red-haired beauty to be fired after a racially insensitive video came to light.

But, after a tearful apology, Brandi checked into a rehab facility.

Kary Brittingham doesn’t think Brandi Redmond will leave RHOD

Brandi Redmond started off Season 5 by tackling the racism scandal head-on.

And she seemed to be moving past things after hashing it out with newRHOD castmate Tiffany Moon.

But maybe it’s all been too much for the 42-year-old.

Because soon after welcoming her fourth child into the world, she shared what many took to be a goodbye message to her RHOD fans.

However, cast member Kary Brittingham recently had a chat with Hollywood Life, and she doesn’t think her friend is actually leaving the show.

“You know, I just think that Brandi is very hormonal and I just don’t know if it was like a real announcement,” commented Kary.

She added, “I don’t wanna believe that so, I think she’s very hormonal so who knows. You know with a hormonal woman she can change her mind every hour.”

Is Kary Brittingham returning to RHOD next season?

The Real Housewives of Dallas star didn’t just dish on Brandi’s possible exit but her own as well.

Kary confessed that she doesn’t know for sure if Brandi will change her mind and return.

As a matter of fact, she’s not even sure about her own future on the show.

” Do we know Bravo? We don’t know anything. I don’t even know if I’m coming back.”

The Dallas Housewife added, “I don’t know what’s gonna happen next season, it’s all a secret. They don’t even tell us until the last minute; they keep us in the dark.”

And the 50-year-old has every right to be concerned with all the backlash she received this season.

At one point fans even called her a bully for her treatment of newbie Tiffany Moon.

So did she seal her fate with her behaviour this season?

I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Do you want Kary Brittingham and Brandi Redmond to make a Season 6 return?

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.