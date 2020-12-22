Karine Martins is back on Instagram after ditching social media during Paul Staehle divorce drama

After four long months, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Karine Martins is back on Instagram after a lengthy social media hiatus.

When marital drama took its ugly turn over the summer, the reality star disappeared from the internet.

However, the young mom is back and sporting a growing baby bump in a new photo.

What has she been up to?

The photo posted on December 20 showed Karine and her round belly celebrating the nuptials of a friend.

The photo was originally posted by a friend and for the first time in months, she re-posted it on to her story.

Earlier that night, her husband Paul Staehle even recorded her getting ready for the event.

“Alright, we’re about to start recording another one of Karine’s makeup sessions here. Karine, are you excited? You look great by the way,” Paul said while on the Instagram story.

Paul has let fans know that he plans on sharing his wife’s journey toward pursuing a career in cosmetology.

This is a massive change in attitude considering the two had filed protective orders against each other only a few months ago.

Are Paul and Karine still together?

Although they were featured this past season on Happily Ever After, Paul and Karine were not at the Tell-All.

It was just prior to the taping that Karine called the police and accused Paul of abuse..

The two took out restraining orders against each other and it wasn’t looking good for the new parents.

However, they surprised fans when they later reconciled and announced they were pregnant with their second child.

Since then, the little family has moved to her hometown in Brazil and into a building filled with her family.

Although it seems like the couple is working things out, Paul recently revealed that he is aware and okay with her seeing other men. He even confessed that he has seen pictures of her with someone else that hit him “pretty hard.”

According to Paul, as long as she’s okay with him doing background checks on these men, Karine can do what she wants.

When asked if he believed he was the father of the new baby, he replies that he’s 99.9 percent sure the child is his. As for the future, the couple has taken a break from filming the TLC show to work on their private matters off camera.

Do you think Paul and Karine’s relationship will get better when their second child arrives?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC.