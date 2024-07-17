Karina Smirnoff reacts to the death of her former DWTS partner

Karina Smirnoff and others from the Dancing with the Stars family are reacting to the loss of former contestant Jacoby Jones.

Smirnoff, a professional dancer on DWTS for 18 seasons, has teamed with numerous celebrities, including reality TV star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, singer Aaron Carter, and actor Ralph Macchio.

Jones, a former NFL star and Super Bowl winner was Smirnoff’s partner for Season 16 of the show.

In an Instagram post on July 16, she paid tribute to Jones, indicating she was “heartbroken and shocked” upon news of his death.

Smirnoff shared a carousel post of images from their time together on and off the dancefloor.

“The world lost one of its finest. Coby was one of the funniest, coolest, kindest people I’ve met. He was always in a great mood. Loved his momma and family, football and dancing. Big Moe, I’ll miss u soooo much! I’ll miss ur jokes! I’ll miss u calling me Lil Moe. #RIPJJ,” Smirnoff wrote in her message.

Smirnoff and Jones were among DWTS 16’s finalists

Smirnoff, who won DWTS in Season 13 with actor J.R. Martinez, has four finishes in the final three during her DWTS seasons.

During Season 16, she and Jones finished third, behind actress Zendaya with Valentin Chmerkovskiy and winners Derek Hough with country music singer Kellie Pickler.

During Smirnoff and Jones’s season, the couple tied for the highest score in two weeks, including Night 1 of the finals.

Other contestants who appeared on Jones’s season included Olympic figure skater Dorothy Hamill, country music singer Wynonna Judd, professional boxer Victor Ortiz, and The Bachelor star Sean Lowe.

Smirnoff’s co-star also reacted to the loss of her ‘dear friend’ Jones

Cheryl Burke was among the other dance professionals competing on Season 16 of DWTS, as she partnered with actor and comedian D.L. Hughley.

In her Instagram tribute to Jones, she indicated she was “Absolutely devastated” by the loss of her “dear friend and fellow #dwts costar.”

“While we weren’t dance partners, I had the honor of sharing unforgettable moments with him, from being part of his trio dance to supporting his cherished foundation. My heart aches for Jacoby and his family. My prayers are with you all. Rest in peace, Jacoby. You will be deeply missed. 💔🕊️ #ripjacoby #gonetoosoon,” Burke wrote in her caption.

As mentioned, Burke was featured in a trios dance with Jones and Smirnoff as they performed the Paso Doble.

Jones died at the age of 40. He spent nine years in the NFL, notably part of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2012 season when they won the Super Bowl. Additionally, Jones played for the Houston Texans, San Diego Chargers, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

He last played football in 2017 with the Monterrey Steel, a professional indoor football team in the National Arena League (NAL).

As of this writing, his cause of death is unknown. According to ESPN, a statement released via the NFL Players Association said that Jones died “peacefully” at his home in New Orleans.

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 premiere is TBA for ABC and Disney+.