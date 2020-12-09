Karen Huger has receipts! Grand Dame shows proof she missed her flight after castmates doubted her story

Karen Huger has been getting a lot of heat from her castmates over the past few weeks.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star has remained calm, cool, and collected through it all.

The RHOP cast is upset with the Grand Dame due to her stance on the Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels altercation, which took place earlier in the season.

Karen also ticked off the ladies last week when she invited both women to her wig launch event –despite assuring them that Samuels would not be attending.

When confronted, Karen angrily decided to leave the event, despite being the host of the party.

And, the ladies were itching to confront her about the situation once again.

RHOP cast doubts Karen’s story

The Season 5 finale kicked off over the weekend and it gave us much to talk about.

The final event for the season was Robyn and Juan Dixon’s holiday party, which had a lot of surprises.

But during the event, Karen was MIA and her castmates wasted no time in shading the Grand Dame.

The 57-year old had a previous engagement to promote her La’Dame fragrance at HSN in Tampa and had some issues getting back.

When Karen shared in the group chat that she might miss the party because her flight had been delayed, no one was buying her story.

They all assumed that she was simply trying to get out of being confronted by them once again about inviting both Candiace and Monique to her wig event at the same time.

But, Karen shocked them all when she showed up to the winter party in her fancy glitter pantsuit, late and all.

Karen has receipts

The Real Housewives of Potomac star went back into her archives and brought out receipts!

Apparently, the Grand Dame was smart enough to chronicle her trip, and she has a video of herself and a friend stranded at the airport.

“Pray for us guys we are stuck in the airport here in Tampa Florida, we have been here all morning long,” said Huger in the video. Adding, “I wanna come home, I have parties to attend.”

Karen shared the two-minute video, taken on Friday the 13th, to her Instagram page with a telling message.

And she made sure to tag castmate Robyn Dixon in the post. “Receipts are everything!” wrote the reality TV personality.

“When they question your integrity, the truth will set you free😂 robyndixon10 I made sure I was there to support you even though I was traveling…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Huger (@officialkarenhuger)



And there you have it. The Grand Dame always has her receipts!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion airs Sunday, December 13 at 9:15/8:15c on Bravo.