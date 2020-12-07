Candiace Dillard pokes holes in Karen Huger’s timeline regarding her and Monique’s arrival at wig shift event

Karen Huger is still getting slack for her actions at her wig shift party, and now she’s trying to clear up the discrepancy.

We saw the Real Housewives of Potomac alum pull a disappearing act last week when her castmates confronted her after discovering Monique Samuels showed up to the event earlier.

The problem is that Karen also scheduled Candiace Dillard to arrive early, and the former friends almost had a run in.

When the group tried to question Karen about her actions, she left her own party as the women watched her in confusion.

During the RHOP season finale, the cast once again sought answers, but is Karen’s story adding up?

Karen tries to explain Candiace and Monique timeline

The final event for Season 5 saw the women come together for Robyn and Juan Dixon’s holiday party.

The moment Karen walked in, her confused castmates once again bombarded her with questions. The 57-year-old told the women she invited Monique and Candiace to arrive at different times.

That went downhill when Candiace started to run late.

However, Candiace disputed Karen’s timeline noting discrepancies in her story.

During Karen’s chat on the Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, the La’Dame fragrance creator doubled down on her claim that the former friends were not scheduled to arrive at the same time.

“There was no discrepancy,” reaffirmed Huger.

RHOP executive producer Kemar Bassaragh also backed Huger’s story.

He shared, “Monique did arrive early as she was supposed to, but late in terms of the time Karen wanted her to arrive.”

Candiace Dillard pokes holes in Karen’s timeline

During her chat on the RHOP After Show, Candiace disputed Karen’s story and explained the conversation she had with the OG about showing up early to the wig shift event.

“Karen called me specifically to tell me that she didn’t want me to have to take off my wig in front of the group to put on one of her wigs,” admitted Dillard.

“Because I had expressed to Karen several times how I felt triggered by when Monique was trying to pull my wig off, and my wig was glued down to my edges.”

She continued, “So Karen knew this cause we had talked about it ad nauseam… so she called to say ‘hey I want you to come early. I want you to come at 5:30.’ She said on the phone, she said ‘5:30 come.’ Come early so you can have your wig taken off in private, and we can have Steven put your wig on before anyone else gets there.”

Candiace admits that she is known for being late, so either the day before or the day of the event, she sent a text to the grande dame asking for a time reminder.

And that’s when Karen told her a totally different time than before.

She says, “6:30 please, then she says ‘what’s your ETA?’ I say 6:40 cause I’m always late.”

“But,” reiterated the former beauty queen, “6:30 was not the time she originally told me. She originally told me 5:30!”

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion airs Sunday, December 13, at 8:15/9:15c on Bravo.