Karen Huger has been in the hot seat with some of her castmates and now the Real Housewives of Potomac star is sharing her two cents.

Huger was confronted by her co-stars during the RHOP reunion due to her stance on the fight between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels.

While many of the ladies picked sides after the altercation, Karen claimed that she was remaining neutral on the matter.

This not only caused tension among the group but also affected Huger’s relationship with Candiace who once had a very close relationship with the grande dame.

Throughout the season, Karen and Candiace’s relationship started to crumble and the two women had an emotional faceoff at the reunion.

Unfortunately, it didn’t end with much resolve as Candiace confessed to feeling hurt and not feeling supported by Karen after the altercation.

But, is there still hope for this friendship?

Karen says Candiace is in an emotional place

During a recent chat with Page Six, the Real Housewives of Potomac star dished on her relationship with Dillard.

And based on her comment, it doesn’t seem as if much has changed between them since the reunion taped.

“Candiace is definitely still in an emotional place as she shares her sincere feelings, that is a tough place to be,” noted the 57-year-old.

“Moving forward, learning and growing is a healthier option. I do pray she gets there,” she added.

As for Dillard, she has already shared her feelings about the grande dame.

“… one of the things I wasn’t looking forward to was having to talk to Karen…because she– from my perspective –really was not there for me the way that I needed her to be. The way that I thought that she should have been,” said Candiace.

The former beauty queen added, “She did a really good job of playing the fence and riding the fence when what she really wanted to do was be on the other side.”

Karen talks relationship with Wendy Osefo

During her interview with the media outlet, Karen also talked about another rocky relationship, this one with RHOP newbie Wendy Osefo.

The Nigerian beauty joined the cast in Season 5 and got off to a rocky start with Karen.

But it seems the RHOP star is open to fixing her relationship with Osefo.

“Wendy is an interesting and intelligent woman, our relationship is evolving and I look forward to see where it goes,” shared Karen.

She explained, “As an OG, I have to say honestly each cast member, new or old, has it within themselves to last multiple seasons. It’s up to them how authentic they want to be. The viewers know a fake story and that’s not what any Housewife signs up for. I mean, they call it Real Housewives, right?”

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.