Karen Huger thinks she’ll be friends with Wendy Osefo after explosive RHOP fight, takes aim at Robyn, Gizelle

Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger says that she will still be friends with co-star Wendy Osefo after their recent argument.
Karen made the comments on the November 1 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show.
The women had words after Wendy confronted Karen about belittling her four college degrees. Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant also told Karen that Wendy had been gossiping about her.
Karen ended up reading Wendy like a book. She also did a hilarious impression of Wendy walking down the stairs when she interrupted a discussion between Karen and Candiace.
The reality star said that she knew Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon had shady intentions when they tattled on Wendy to Karen over lunch and blames them for stirring the pot.
“I can read Gizelle and Robyn like a book,” said Karen.
Ride or die
The women told Karen at lunch that Wendy had revealed drunken statements that Karen made about her husband Ray Huger and their finances.
Karen said she had helped keep the couple afloat when they were going through financial troubles and jokingly added, “I want my money back.”
“Were their hearts in the right place? Hell no. Their messy ass selves,” said the grand dame as she cackled.
“But I love it! I have grown so comfortable,” she continued. “And what I like doing is catching Robyn and Gizelle in their shade moment when they think they’re going to rivet me, and they can’t shake me or move me. That is so powerful. And it’s hilarious! It’s hilarious. But again, walking in your truth is so comfortable. It’s such an easy thing to do. I am an open book.”
“They just missed their kiki moment, I’m sorry,” she added. “Wendy is gonna be my ride or die. Watch.”
Shady ladies
Karen said during the RHOP After Show that Wendy wasn’t lying when she repeated what she said about Ray, and that she had said as much over lunch to Gizelle and Robyn.
The grande dame has called out Robyn previously for shady behavior. Robyn altered some facts about conversations the ladies had at Karen’s house when she recapped the discussions with Candiace Dillard.
Robyn told Candiace that Karen was not disappointed in Monique for attacking Candiace when in fact, Karen did tell Monique that she “f***** up” and needed anger management. The grande dame accused Robyn of twisting her words and said that Robyn needed to tell Candiace the truth.
The RHOP star also said on the After Show that Robyn and Gizelle threw Wendy under the bus.
“They didn’t have to name that child,” said Karen. “They’re gonna pimp your story.”
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.
