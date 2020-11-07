Karen Huger thinks she’ll be friends with Wendy Osefo after explosive RHOP fight, takes aim at Robyn, Gizelle

Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger says that she will still be friends with co-star Wendy Osefo after their recent argument.

Karen made the comments on the November 1 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac After Show.

The women had words after Wendy confronted Karen about belittling her four college degrees. Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant also told Karen that Wendy had been gossiping about her.

Karen ended up reading Wendy like a book. She also did a hilarious impression of Wendy walking down the stairs when she interrupted a discussion between Karen and Candiace.

The reality star said that she knew Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon had shady intentions when they tattled on Wendy to Karen over lunch and blames them for stirring the pot.

“I can read Gizelle and Robyn like a book,” said Karen.

Ride or die