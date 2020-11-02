Watch Karen Huger’s epic read as the RHOP Grande Dame takes aim at Wendy Osefo

Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger gathered Wendy Osefo all the way together on last night’s episode of RHOP.

The women were having a discussion when Wendy mentioned her four college degrees. Wendy felt that Karen made light of her accomplishment of having four degrees.

Karen posted a video of her clap-back at Wendy on her Twitter account with the caption “You don’t want this smoke #rhop 😘.”

Wendy ranted on the video about never bragging about her degrees and Karen was not having it.

Here’s what Karen said to Wendy on RHOP

“Let me be very clear. You and I, each time we have an issue is based upon interpretation of what I’ve said to someone,” said Karen.

“It’s always taken out of context and always said with a hint of funk to it. Understand that I understand the power of education. I come from an extremely educated family and even though I do not have a degree…”

“Not nare one,” interrupts Wendy as Karen told her to hold on.

“Not nare one, don’t need one because I’m one of those people that succeed, Wendy. God is good. I’ve been blessed with the spirit of an entrepreneur and I’m doin’ the damn thing!”

“There are a lot of people in this country that do not have degrees,” she said. “Common sense is a saving grace! And baby, you can’t buy it. And I got it.”

Karen went on to say that she blames Gizelle. Karen said that she has known Gizelle may have twisted her words and she forgave Wendy.

Twitter responded to the Grande Dame

The RHOP star’s Wendy-read prompted several responses on Twitter supporting the Grande Dame. It would seem that fans of the show are tired of hearing Wendy talk about her four degrees.

“You told Wendy where to go with her 4 degrees! Love you girl,” said one fan.

“Dr. Wendy hasn’t uplifted no one in this show. She just as two-faced as them green eyed trouble makers.. and I used to like Robyn but she clearly a follower and won’t call BS when she see it,” said another Twitter user.

“Wendy, Wendy, Wendy…. you’re fussing about uplifting women and you just put down a whole group of women that don’t have a degree?? Hmmm… hmmmm….”

Fans also enjoyed watching Karen do her hilarious impression of Wendy’s walk.

“Did @KARENHUGER get Wendy straight? I hollered when Queen Karen demonstrated that walk😂 😂🤣🤣.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.