Wendy Osefo claps back at Karen Huger for mocking her degrees, says the grande dame should ‘shut the f*#% up’

Karen Huger and Wendy Osefo had a tense confrontation during the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

But, there’s still a lot of tension brewing between the newbie and the OG.

It’s not clear why the two women have not gotten along, but ever since Wendy joined the cast, they have been throwing jabs back at forth at each other.

Earlier in the season, it seems the grande dame threw the first punch by claiming that she did not know Wendy.

However, Wendy made it known that she and Karen sit on a board together and was offended she claimed not to know her.

What really pushed the new RHOP alum over the edge was the allegations Karen mocked her accomplishments of being a doctor and having four degrees.

Wendy says Karen should ‘shut the f*%# up’

During a chat on the Real Housewives of Potomac After Show, Wendy had plenty to say about the Karen and their confrontation on the latest episode.

During the heated chat, the 36-year-old accused her castmate of mocking her and reminded the grande dame that she has four degrees, and Karen has none!

“I operate from an authentic lens,” says the mom-of-three on the After Show. “What I say I am is who I am.”

She continued, “Clearly, Karen has an internal struggle because she doesn’t know who she is or what she is. If you’re going to attack me, then do not attack me over something that people of our color have fought for generations to achieve, which is education.”

And the political commentator had a final word for the grande dame.

“If you pick on my educational attainment, then you are laughing in the face of our ancestors. So do us all a favor and shut the f*%# up!”

Karen Huger says Wendy is reaching

Karen Huger also had something to say about the altercation between her and Wendy.

“My mother raised me a long time ago, and she says common sense in a saving grace, and I told Wendy I’m cocked and loaded,” shared Karen.

The five-season alum added, “Wendy was certainly reaching with me, but she got served.”

During the chat, the 57-year-old applauded Osefo on her achievements, saying, “I’m so proud of Wendy accolades, academic achievements…and she should be proud of them.”

However, Karen touched on an issue that viewers have commented on, saying Wendy brags about her accolades.

During the confrontation between the two women last night, Wendy commented that she does not brag about her degrees, but her castmates might beg to differ.

“When she says she doesn’t brag, roll the tape back!” says Karen adding, “Maybe you didn’t mean to come off that way, but that’s the way you were coming off.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.