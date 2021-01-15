Kardashian sisters ‘very supportive’ of Kim as she prepares to divorce Kanye West

Rumors have been swirling that a divorce is on the way for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, as the couple seems to be spending lots of time apart, “living different lives.”

For Kanye, that has included spending time away at his ranch in Wyoming, while Kim has been staying in her home area of Los Angeles, California, with the kids and family.

Part of Kanye distancing himself is rumored to be due to not wanting to be part of the reality TV lifestyle. However, that’s still a big part of Kim’s life, as she and her sisters prepare for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which will air on E! this year.

While Kim has a lot to focus on with a possible divorce and other aspects of her life, the Kardashian sisters are said to be “very supportive” in her situation.

Kim focused on family, moving forward in her life

Over a week ago, reports arrived with various sources claiming that a “divorce is imminent” between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, as they’ve reached their breaking point within recent weeks.

Reports have continued to arrive from sources discussing why there’s been no official divorce announcement yet, as some claim Kim is “waiting for the right time” to go public.

It’s believed she wants to control things from a PR standpoint, and also, there may be some sticking points in terms of the couple divvying up their properties. There’s also the fact that Kim and her family have been busy as they recently wrapped up filming the last episode ever for KUWTK.

Meanwhile, as the rumors fly about what’s going on with a possible divorce, Kim is “channeling peace and strength,” per E! News.

“Kim wants to feel at peace going into this new chapter of her life and is focused on herself and her children,” a source told E! about the KUWTK star.

“She wants to feel strong mentally and physically,” the source told E!. “She has been very busy with her business, which has been a blessing. She’s really focusing on the kids and their happiness as well.”

Her latest Instagram posts have given fans a look at a recent Skims product launch and other KKW products. However, her IG post on Friday, January 15, was all about her daughter, Chicago West, as she celebrates her third birthday.

“My Chi Chi princess 👑 today you are three!!! You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day! You bring so much magic into all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy ✨,” Kim said in part of her caption.

Plenty of comments and Likes arrived for Chicago with Kim’s brother and sister among those who stopped by.

“Happy birthday beautiful Chiiiiiiii!!” Rob Kardashian commented to his niece.

“Happy birthday beautiful Chi Chi!!” Khloe Kardashian wrote.

Kardashian sisters ‘very supportive’ of Kim’s situation

While it may seem like Kim and Kanye are in a bad spot due to a potential divorce, sources have previously indicated that there’s no ill will between them.

A source previously told E! that “Kanye loves his extended family. They are super close.” They’ve also mentioned that “Kim and Kanye have no bad blood and they are very cordial. He’s focusing on his world and she is focusing on her world.”

As far as Kim’s sisters Khloe and Kourtney, they seem to be on the same page with the couple. Most likely, they’ll support Kim more than Kanye in the process, but they still have love for Kanye.

“All of the sisters are aware of the situation and are very supportive. They all love Kanye like a brother but agree it’s best they part ways,” an inside source revealed.

Kim and Kanye have been married since May 2014 and share four children. Along with three-year-old Chicago, there’s also seven-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, and one-year-old Psalm.

Having the support of her sisters, who each have kids, is certainly important as Kim moves forward. Based on E!’s report, her sisters will be OK with Kim leaving them her kids to watch so she can focus on other things.

So far, sources are giving the main commentary about Kim and Kanye’s marriage ending, so it’s always possible there will be more to the story. However, based on the latest comments, everyone is expected to stay amicable as they look to move forward in their lives.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.