Kanye West’s former bodyguard speaks out, in talks to do Tell All and claims he didn’t sign NDA


Kanye West appeared on KUWTK.
Kanye West’s former bodyguard claimed the rapper backdated and forged his signature on an NDA after he was fired. Pic credit: Acepixs/Kristin Callahan

Kanye West‘s former bodyguard Steve Stanulis claimed he is in talks to do a tell-all film about what he knows regarding the famous rapper. He also claimed that he did not sign an NDA or non-disclosure agreement about his time working for the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians guest-star.

In an interview for The Domenick Nati Show, Steve claimed that Kanye and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian never asked him to sign a legal document that would establish a confidential relationship between himself and the couple until after his employment had been terminated.

Steve alleged his signature was forged on a nondisclosure agreement after initially failing to give him one at the start of his employment.

He alleged that he was never asked to sign the legal document before the couple let him go, and later, requested Steve back-date one.

Steve said he has text messages from Kanye’s head of security which requested the document be signed. The security head allegedly responded there was no way Steve could prove the papers were forged with his signature.

“‘What? Why would I do that? Why would I put my head on a guillotine?’” Steve said. “Why would I back-date an NDA?”

Steve said a Kanye West tell-all is a work in progress

Steve said that he was approached by two different studios who loved the idea of a Kanye West tell-all, but nothing has been made official as yet. He claimed the project is still a work in progress.

He said he worked for Kanye during both Fashion Week and The Met Gala. This totaled sixteen days in his employ. From that, Steve claimed he has enough content for a full hour of information about Kanye.

“They see this as a ’48 Hours’ for real or a ‘Lethal Weapon’ for real,” Steve explained of what the studio expects from his commentary.

“It will start with my first day and will go on a day-to-day,” he continued. “It wouldn’t just be me talking for an hour. It would be people that I hired that got fired.”

Steve shared one of Kanye’s rules

Kanye West at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Kanye West had rules that Steve was supposed to adhere to. Pic credit: Image Press Agency/Xavier Collin

When Domenick asked about the types of crazy things he experienced while in West’s employ, Steve spoke of one in particular.

“He had this thing where he wanted us to stand ten paces back which was ridiculous. There was a time where we were coming out of somewhere and paparazzi were getting a little close and he was mad ’cause I was in the shot,” he said.

“If you’re worried about your family and your children and things start to get a little tight, and I put my hand on your shoulder to escort you along, why would you worry if I’m in a picture?” Steve asked.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E! Entertainment Television.

Lucille Barilla
