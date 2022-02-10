Kanye West reacts to Kim Kardashian and children’s photoshoot by praying to get his ‘family back together’

Kanye West proved once again he doesn’t want to divorce Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ StarMaxWorldwide

Kanye West revealed he still wants the life he shared with Kim Kardashian.

The SKIMS founder, 41, and the Yeezy CEO, 44, are currently going through a divorce after six years of marriage. Kardashian has attempted to remain as silent about the split as possible throughout the process. However, her estranged husband’s recent remarks about raising their children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, caused her to respond publicly.

Shortly after discussing Ye’s “hurtful” comments, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum debuted her March Vogue cover story. In addition to herself, Kardashian posed with her and West’s kids for the shoot. Here’s how the “Praise God” singer reacted to the photo op.

Kanye West asked God for his ‘family’ after Kim Kardashian’s cover

On Wednesday, Kardashian’s Vogue cover story was published on the outlet’s website. During her discussion with Jen Wang, the KKW Beauty founder chatted about her 40s, raising her kids as a single mom, her businesses, law school, and divorce.

Along the way, Kardashian posed for multiple editorial shoots to pair with the story. She wore an all-denim outfit in one photo while playing outside next to the children, who played with their toy cars and basketballs.

Following the cover story’s release, West posted the photo of Kardashian and the kids. He shared how much he cherished them living under the same roof in his caption.

“GOD, PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER,” Ye wrote.

Why Kim Kardashian became ‘team me’ during her marriage to Kanye West

West’s Instagram post came days after he and Kardashian exchanged words about each other on social media. On Friday, the “Off the Grid” artist called out his wife for allowing North to use TikTok without his consent.

The Instagram comment was posted following Chicago’s birthday party last month when Ye accused Kardashian of keeping their children away from him. In her own Instagram statement, the reality star said her husband is obsessed with “​​trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly.”

Before her social media reply, Kardashian gave some insight into what led to her decision to get a divorce. While speaking with Wang, she stated that turning 40 caused a shift in her mindset, and she needed to change her life.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” Kardashian said. “And I think in the last two years I decided; I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good.

“And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important, to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy,” she continued. “I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.” She pauses before elaborating. “My 40s are about being Team Me.”