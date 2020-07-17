Kandi Burruss confirms Real Housewives of Atlanta is now filming season 13

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the production of many Bravo shows, but things are slowly getting back on track.

With restrictions being eased and businesses reopening in certain areas, the network has decided to resume production.

We can confirm that filming has officially started for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One of the Atlanta housewives recently confirmed the good news during a recent interview!

Some of the cast members have already shared that they will be returning to shake things up in the ATL, but not everyone is set to return.

Kandi confirms RHOA filming

The Xscape singer confirmed in a recent interview with Extra TV that the ladies have commenced filming.

However, she notes that there are restrictions in place to ensure the cast and crew’s safety.

Read More Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore says things are looking up for her and husband Marc...

“There’s a lot of rules because, more than anything, they care about our safety.”

She explains “We’re getting tested all the time, but I mean I guess that’s what we have to do to be able to continue to tape together because we wanna make sure that everybody’s status is negative.”

As for who will return for season 13, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, and Kandi confirmed their return.

OG Nene Leakes is reportedly still in talks with the network, but her contract has not yet been finalized.

Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam will reportedly return as friends of the show, and we hear that two new housewives will round out the cast.

So far, the names of the newbies have not been revealed.

Eva Marcille will not be back for season 13.

Kandi talks about Porsha’s arrest

During the interview, the mom-of-three was also asked to comment on the arrest of her co-star Porsha Williams.

“I’m really proud of Porsha, and it’s because she’s really keeping Breonna Taylor’s name out there,” says Kandi.

“She’s on the front line; she’s risking herself and her own freedom to be out there on the frontline, talking about what needs to be talked about.”

Porsha and Kandi have had a rocky relationship stemming from several seasons back, but we saw the ladies worked on rebuilding their friendship last season.

And it seems that despite the tense Season 12 reunion, they are still on good terms.

Porsha was arrested and charged two days ago during a protest in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Bravo housewife and a large group staged a protest outside Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home, demanding justice for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Like many others, Porsha was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, and intimidating a participant in a legal process.

She has since been released.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCuAqiZjFJQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is now on hiatus on Bravo.