Porsha Williams arrested at Breonna Taylor protest — See RHOA star’s mugshot

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams was one of 87 people arrested and charged yesterday in Louisville,Kentucky.

The incident occurred during a peaceful protest for Breonna Taylor, which has been ongoing since the 26-year-old was murdered by police in March.

Yesterday, Porsha and a large group staged their protest outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron.

The protesters are demanding that Cameron file the necessary criminal charges against the three Louisville police officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death.

Porsha gets arrested and charged

According to the Louisville police department, Daniel Cameron reported to them that the large group was trespassing on his property.

TMZ reports that the protesters were told to leave the property as they were breaking the law. However, when they refused the police carried out the arrest.

Porsha was handcuffed along with many others and they were later taken to the Louisville police station for booking.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was not the only familiar face arrested during the protest.

Love and Hip Hop star Yandy Smith, activist Tamika Mallory and NFL wide receiver Kenny Stills were also arrested.

A news report from CNN states that the protesters were charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and intimidating a participant in a legal process.

Porsha has since been released

On Wednesday morning the Atlanta housewife was released, along with others who were arrested.

After her release, Porsha posted a photo outside the police station alongside Breonna Taylor’s mother.

The two women clad in their protective face masks can be seen holding their fists in the air as they stood in solidarity –seeking justice for Breonna!

The Bravto TV alum also shared a message along with the photo.

“It was my pleasure! I love you and as always praying for you Ms.Tamika Palmer (Mother of #BreonnaTaylor ) Ps: Thank you for waiting on us to get out! It was heart warming exiting and seeing your family🙏🏾 @untilfreedom it was an honor @tamikadmallory.”

Before ending her post she reiterated her stance adding “🗣 Arrest the Cops! Do The RIGHT thing✊🏾”

Porsha has been on the front lines for several weeks, protesting for the cause and shows no sign of slowing down.

The Atlanta native follows in the footsteps of her grandfather, the late Hosea Williams–a former civil rights activist.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.