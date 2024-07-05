Kalani Faagata fans react to 90 Day Fiance star’s birthday photos: ‘Healing is such a beautiful thing’

Kalani Faagata is one of the most popular faces in the 90 Day Fiance universe.

In recent months, Kalani has been in the headlines for surprising reasons after secretly welcoming a daughter into the world, her first child with Dallas Nuez.

In today’s world, it’s difficult for reality TV stars to keep anything under wraps.

In the aftermath, the couple has remained tight-lipped about their relationship and the name of their little bundle of joy.

Kalani got her fans talking earlier this week when she shared a series of photographs on Instagram to celebrate her birthday.

The 90 Day Fiance veteran turned 36 and shared photos with Nuez and her sister Kolini Faagata on a boat.

Kalani Faagata fans speak out

In the comments section of a social media post, fans were quick to send their well-wishes and point out how happy Kalani looks following the end of her relationship with Asuelu Pulaa.

“Healing is such a beautiful thing,” one fan said.

“I’m glad you’re able to do it while your children are still small.”

Another fan declared, “This is how you are suppose to look when you are in a relationship and not all stressed out all the time.”

The fan added that they were “soooo freaking happy” for Kalani.

Viewers may not see Kalani and Dallas’ burgeoning love story on reality TV because the latter has been vocal about not wanting that lifestyle.

Reality TV stars are thrust into the spotlight, and people watch their every move, so the lovebirds seem to come from two different worlds.

Kalani’s time on 90 day fiance is probably over

It’s possible that Kalani could continue to be featured on 90 Day Fiance Tell All events, with Dallas taking more of a backseat.

It’s hard to imagine Kalani sharing the screen with her ex-husband, Asuelu, because their relationship was toxic.

It seems Kalani has moved on, and there’s no looking back, which is the best way to remain happy.

With the rate at which producers come up with new 90 Day Fiance ideas, there’s a good chance that there could be a show that brings Kalani back more often.

Let’s face it: She’s found her happy ending, so why would she want to be associated with a dating show?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC. Catch up on full episodes on Discovery+ and Max.